You can actually upgrade to Windows 11 without a TPM — here's how

Windows 11 has strict hardware requirements that PCs must meet. The most notable requirement is TPM 2.0 support, which is something old computers lack. The TPM check is the main reason I wasn’t able to upgrade Windows 10 to Windows 11. Microsoft says these requirements are in place for security purposes. That’s fair, but aggravating regardless. Simply put, if you have an old PC, you may not be able to upgrade to Windows 11.

That is unless you’re prepared to circumvent the rules. A new open-source script has been released that bypasses the TPM check and lets you force-install Windows 11 on your computer and on virtual machines. This script, released as part of the Universal MediaCreationTool wrapper on GitHub, force-installs Windows 11 on your PC.

As Bleeping Computer (by way of TechRadar ) reports, the open-source GitHub project has a script called “Skip_TPM_Check_on_Dynamic_Update.cmd.” This script makes the Windows 11 installer ignore that your system doesn’t have TPM 2.0. The script also forces the installer to overlook other requirements your system may not meet. Not having enough RAM or system storage will no longer pose an issue with this script.

It should go without saying that you install this script and Windows 11 at your own risk. Microsoft has stated that, should you force-install Windows 11, you will no longer receive updates and future support. In fact, you have to sign a waiver absolving Microsoft of blame should the worst happen after installing Windows 11 on incompatible hardware.

To see if your PC can safely run Windows 11, head over to Microsoft’s Windows 11 page. There, you’ll find a section where you can download the latest PC Health Check app. This is the same app I used to check if my PC would play nice with Windows 11. It’s a quick download and it only takes seconds for the app to scan your PC.

If you’re willing to risk potential damage to your computer, you can follow this step-by-step guide posted by our sister site, Tom’s Hardware .