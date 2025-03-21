Satellite messaging on Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 just landed on 3 more carriers

While the Google Pixel 9a may be missing out on satellite connectivity, it’s been confirmed the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 will both be getting key upgrades to this feature. But only if you’re signed on with the right carrier.

Earlier this week Verizon announced that it will allow both phones to send non-emergency messages via satellite. Now both Spectrum and Xfinity have confirmed they will also be offering emergency satellite messaging for both devices.

All three carriers have teamed up with Skylo, a “non-terrestrial networking provider. “ Think of it as an MVNO for the satellite connectivity business, offering access to existing satellite infrastructure instead of setting up its own.

If the name sounds familiar it’s because Skylo also powers the emergency satellite communications already baked into Google Pixel 9 and various iPhones.

What to expect

But the specifics don’t matter quite so much as the fact both phones will be able to connect to satellites, and ensure you stay connected when there’s no cellular coverage in the local area. So in the event of an emergency, you’re still able to call for help.

That’s especially important for Galaxy S25 owners. While Google partnered with Skylo to offer emergency satellite coverage for 2 years, Samsung made no such agreements.

So your satellite connectivity is totally reliant on what your carrier offers. Fortunately there are now 3 providers to choose from.

According to Verizon its own satellite messaging rollout is said to take place over the course of “up to 2 weeks”. While Spectrum and XFinity said their own satellite messaging services are “now available”, it was mentioned that access is "expected to be added in the coming weeks”.

So no matter which carrier you’re with, you’re probably going to have to wait for these new features to reach you.

Let’s hope that other providers follow suit in the coming months. We know that T-Mobile is partnering with Starlink, but we shouldn’t be content until every carrier offers some kind of satellite connectivity to users with the right phones. Even if it is limited to emergency use.