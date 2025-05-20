Verizon is down in some places — live updates on the regional outage
People are having issues with their mobile carrier
It looks like something is wrong with Verizon. The popular content-sharing website is seeing a significant spike in user reports on Down Detector, indicating that something is wrong for many users.
We'll monitor the outage and ensure you're in the loop regarding what's happening, including the widespread issues with doing anything on Verizon. We'll dig in and see if we can discover why the popular mobile carrier is having problems and what you can do to get around them.
Verizon outage — live updates
New York City not on Verizon's website
I tried an address in Lower Manhattan and it showed the last Verizon outage as taking place on 5/5/2025, so it doesn't seem that the company has acknowledged the issue yet (or they're just straggler reports from another outage).
Verizon expected restore time
I picked a random address in Washington, D.C., to see if Verizon acknowledged an outage in the area. As expected, it did.
According to Verizon's Check Network Status page, an outage began in the area at 05/20/25 at 10:09 AM EDT. Regarding when it's expected to be restored, Verizon expects service to be restored on 05/20/25 at 10:44 PM EDT.
Problem areas
As is usually the case when a mobile carrier is dealing with an outage, it's not the whole country having issues. Instead, reports mostly focus on New York City, New Jersey and Washington D.C.
If you're in these areas, you might find that you can't connect to your mobile carrier.
Visible, too
Verizon-owned MVNO Visible is also having issues, based on the reports.
Obviously, the number of reports is much lower with Visible having a lower user base. Still, the number of reports isn't what matters for the people who are having issues using their phone; they can't use their phones, and that's a problem.
Even higher Down Detector reports
As soon as we published the outage report for Verizon, the Down Detector reports exploded to 2,262 — a jump of almost 1,000 from when the outage first began. It's clear that something is wrong with the mobile carrier and more users are realizing their mobile phone isn't working correctly and reporting the issue.
Verizon is down — the VZW outage begins
We're seeing a significant spike in reports for Verizon on Down Detector. As of this writing, there have been 1,644 reports, which is a substantial amount for the popular mobile carrier and is indicative that something is wrong.
As the outage continues to develop, we'll monitor it and keep you posted regarding the number of reports and what else is happening with the developing Verizon outage.