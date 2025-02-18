I ditched my Legion Go to game on the iPhone 16 Pro Max — here's what happened

I’m a huge proponent of handheld gaming PCs. That’s why I tend to bring my Lenovo Legion Go with me on almost every trip I take. But this time I decided to forgo the bulky handheld in favor of a device I rarely ever leave my home without. The iPhone 16 Pro Max seemed a perfect platform to replace my trusty Legion Go, but how well can it really run my favorite games?

There’s a lot you can do with an iPhone these days, just look at what the Weeknd did in filming an entire music video on Apple's flagship. These newer models are getting so much more powerful, all thanks to the A18 Pro chip, offering specs that would put to shame even some of the best TVs under $1,000. Must be why the 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

Touting a 120Hz refresh rate on an 6.9 OLED panel, Apple's most powerful iPhone yet aptly doesn't pull any punches. But it’s not a perfect package, as there are several drawbacks to come with the territory of gaming on an iPhone, which is still very much in its infancy when it comes to AAA gaming prowess.

So, let’s see what Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max has to offer against my personal favorite handheld gaming PC.

Death Stranding in the palm of my hand

(Image credit: Future)

In April last year, the arrival of gaming emulators on the Apple App Store changed everything. It was the talk of the town, at least amongst my closest friends, who couldn’t resist the hype of re-experiencing some of their favorite classics in Pokémon Yellow, Digimon World, Final Fantasy, and more.

Despite these nostalgic games being quite enticing, there was already a title available on the iPhone that was even more thrilling (and just as unbelievable for the platform). Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding having a home on my new iPhone was not in my 2024 bingo card, but there it was — and it runs remarkably well, hovering around 30fps at a 2868 x 1320 resolution.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is aided tremendously by its OLED Super Retina XR display and 120Hz refresh rate, making Death Stranding (among other AAA games) stand out on a mere smartphone. And, while the iPhone flagship's 6.9-inch screen size pales in comparison to the Legion Go's 8.8-inch screen, I've actually enjoyed playing on the smaller display more than its rival.

(Image credit: Future)

Size, in this context, isn’t everything. In fact, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is all the better for its improved portability and comfort, with the hulking Legion Go being quite cumbersome to maneuver and hold in tighter positions, like a cramped airplane seat. And just like I how I found the perfect way to game while travelling, I had to connect my 16 Pro Max with a pair of Viture Pro XR glasses so I really feel like I'm in the future.

Emulating many of the best TVs, the iPhone 16 Pro Max also comes equipped with a game mode that optimizes the entire experience. It essentially turns off all the background apps so the system runs more smoothly, saving battery life while improving general performance. It’s kind of ingenious and works automatically, no fiddling with settings or changing things on the fly. It's a subtle touch that makes a world of difference.

But gaming on the iPhone 16 Pro Max isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

The pitfalls of gaming on a smartphone

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest complaint I have for gaming on the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the atrocious on-screen controls. I don't know how anyone could play like that, it almost demands pairing with an Xbox or PS5 controller as it's just too finnicky and burdensome otherwise. Obviously, it's hard to make on-screen controls like this work properly and, let's be honest, you're going to want a suitable controller for major AAA titles anyway.

Then there's several minor complaints I have in terms of general user experience. For instance, the Steam Deck and Legion Go allow users to see real-time fps while playing games, but the iPhone doesn't have this function. Apple really should allow for a built-in on-screen fps counter for those who like that, as I'm sure there are loads of users out there that wouldn't mind seeing just how well certain games run on their device of choice.

I also ran into an issue with audio routing. I was playing Death Stranding wearing a pair of Sony XM5 headphones over my Viture Pro XR glasses, but the 16 Pro Max was forcing the audio out of the glasses speaker as opposed to the headphones. Try as I might, I could not find a way to rectify the issue and it was pretty annoying for both me and the passengers seated next to me that were plagued by the sounds of Death Stranding.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple needs to add special game settings pertaining to audio and the like, allowing us to implement an fps gauge if we want it, as well as maybe allowing for lower resolutions to improve performance. Of all, though, I think the biggest kicker for many might be the load times, which are quite common when playing AAA titles on the iPhone.

I tried a ton of different games, including Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Resident Evil 4. Herein lies the rub, there's just so few major titles on the App Store, it comes hard to recommend as a daily driver for passionate gamers. At least you have loads of options to choose from, with cloud gaming apps in Xbox Game Pass, PS Remote Play, and Nvidia GeForce now, plus those aforementioned emulators everyone loves.

These are minor gripes that, in all actuality, come with the territory of playing on an iPhone. Smartphone makers like Apple are just catching on to the potential this market has on offer. Just look to the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro as proof that gaming can be massive on mobile devices if approached properly.

Apple's still in its early stages in terms of introducing more options for gaming across its devices. I, for one, had my jaw on the floor when Kojima appeared in the 2023 Apple WWDC event, announcing the arrival of Death Stranding on Mac devices. We've still got a long road ahead as Apple continues to the test the bounds of what its products can do in the gaming sphere.

And, despite its flaws, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still pretty tough to beat — even with a gaming handheld. It isn't one of the best phones for nothing.