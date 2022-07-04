Live
Best 4th of July sales LIVE: TVs, mattresses, appliances and more
The best 4th of July sales currently available
By Rory Mellon published
Independence Day has arrived, and 4th of July sales are now live across a wide variety of retailers. Sandwiched between Memorial Day and Prime Day, the 4th of July holiday weekend is one of the best times of the year to score a bargain and this year is proving no different.
There are seriously big savings available across dozens of different products, but it’s TVs and home appliances that are seeing the biggest price drops. For example, Amazon is offering TVs from just $89, with premium models also on sale. This includes an LG OLED TV for just $739 (opens in new tab), which is the cheapest OLED TV deal we’ve seen.
Meanwhile, Best Buy, Samsung and Lowe’s are all slashing the prices of various home appliances, from microwaves to refrigerators, as well as countertop gadgets such as blenders and air fryers. Plus, 4th of July mattress sales are drastically reducing the prices of quality sleep surfaces from the likes of Nectar, Purple, Saatva and more.
This year we’re being even more selective about which deals we highlight. We understand that due to the rising cost of living many households are looking to stretch their budget further, so we’re only flagging sales on devices that we’ve tested and recommend or that offer the best value.
Whatever’s on your wishlist, there is likely a 4th of July deal for you. So follow along with our 4th of July deals live blog to make sure you don’t miss a single saving.
Top 10 4th of July sales live right now
- Nectar: up to $399 off + free $499 sheet set (opens in new tab)
- OLED TVs: deals from $793 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $139 now $86 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)
- Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- New AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ASUS 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Nike Pegasus 38: was $120 now $72 @ Nike (opens in new tab)
- Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
Shop all 4th of July sales
- Amazon: TV deals from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Apple: up to $800 off iPhone 13 + $200 off MacBook Pro @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to 40% on small kitchen appliances (opens in new tab)
- Chewy: 30% off select food brands and toys (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to $500 off laptops (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: extra $750 off major appliances (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft Store: up to $510 off gaming PCs and 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: $100 of Editor's Choice mattresses + $499 in free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, apparel, more (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off patio furniture, home decor, and more (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: 50% off select QLED TVs + Galaxy S22 from $149 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: sitewide savings on Vizio, Hoover, and more (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series X: refurb consoles from $469 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)
Here's an excellent deal on one of the best PS5 games out there. Practically the entire Tom's Guide staff raved about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart when it launched last year, and it's currently just $39 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) — that's a $30 saving.
This action-adventure game sees everybody's favorite Lombax and miniature robot return for an all-new intergalactic quest to stop the sinister Dr. Nefarious. But this time they've got help in the form of new characters Rivet and Kit. In many ways, Rift Apart feels like the game the PS5 was born to play as it takes full advantage of the console's next-gen features.
If you're fortunate enough to own a PS5, then this title definitely needs to be in your collection. And at just $39, now is the perfect time to jump in and enjoy this dimension-hopping adventure.
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a solid laptop for not very much money, then Best Buy is offering this Asus 14-inch Chromebook on sale for $149 (opens in new tab). That's a massive 50% off its regular retail price of $299.
As you'd expect for its (relatively) cheap price, this isn't a powerhouse laptop but it does still have plenty to offer. Unlike most Chromebooks, it packs a large 1080p 14-inch LCD. Plus, it's powered by a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC.
If you're in need of a laptop that is suitable for the everyday basics and won't break the bank, then this is an excellent pick.
ASUS 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
No holiday sales event is complete without a discount on Apple AirPods Pro, and 4th of July sales are certainly no exception. Right now, AirPods Pro has dropped to $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $69 saving compared to its usual price of $249.
I can personally recommend these wireless earbuds as I just upgraded to AirPods Pro last month. Plus, thanks to this deal you can also avoid making the same mistake as me when I paid almost full retail price for my set.
In our AirPods Pro review we praised these flagship earbuds thanks to the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design and spatial audio support. The AirPods Pro has comfortably earned a spot as one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, offering one of the most immersive audio experiences around.
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The best 4th of July mattress sales can save you hundreds of dollars on our favorite beds, and right now our top pick for the best budget mattress just got even cheaper. Nectar is taking $399 off all sizes of mattresses (opens in new tab), and if that wasn’t enough you’ll even get a free bedding set worth $399 with any purchase.
The Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam mattress offers tremendous value for the money and holds a spot in our best mattress guide. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. We also love that Nectar offers an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee, so you’ll rest easy with this deal.
Nectar mattress: was $798 now $399 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
Hello, welcome to the Tom’s Guide 4th of July live blog for 2022! Here we’ll be bringing you all the best 4th of July sales and deals throughout the entire day, and maybe even a little beyond that as well.
This year, we're being more selective than ever with the deals we spotlight. The spiraling cost of living means that households across the country are tightening their belts, so getting the biggest saving possible has never been more important. So, with that in mind, let’s kick off with the cheapest OLED TV deal we’ve ever seen.
Right now, you can score this LG 48-inch OLED TV for just $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $460 saving compared to its full retail price, and it’s easily one of the strongest 4th of July sales so far. If you're in the market for one of the best OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat.
LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
