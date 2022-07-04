Best 4th of July sales LIVE: TVs, mattresses, appliances and more

Independence Day has arrived, and 4th of July sales are now live across a wide variety of retailers. Sandwiched between Memorial Day and Prime Day, the 4th of July holiday weekend is one of the best times of the year to score a bargain and this year is proving no different.

There are seriously big savings available across dozens of different products, but it’s TVs and home appliances that are seeing the biggest price drops. For example, Amazon is offering TVs from just $89, with premium models also on sale. This includes an LG OLED TV for just $739 (opens in new tab), which is the cheapest OLED TV deal we’ve seen.

Meanwhile, Best Buy, Samsung and Lowe’s are all slashing the prices of various home appliances, from microwaves to refrigerators, as well as countertop gadgets such as blenders and air fryers. Plus, 4th of July mattress sales are drastically reducing the prices of quality sleep surfaces from the likes of Nectar, Purple, Saatva and more.

This year we’re being even more selective about which deals we highlight. We understand that due to the rising cost of living many households are looking to stretch their budget further, so we’re only flagging sales on devices that we’ve tested and recommend or that offer the best value.

Whatever’s on your wishlist, there is likely a 4th of July deal for you. So follow along with our 4th of July deals live blog to make sure you don’t miss a single saving.

Top 10 4th of July sales live right now