Last chance Target PS5 restock tipped for this week — here’s what we know

Target could be gearing up for a final PS5 restock before the holidays. Almost two weeks ago the retailer held its biggest restock of 2021 but may have enough leftover units to hold a smaller drop this week.

News of this potential PS5 restock comes from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker, with seriously reliable sources at Target. He is claiming that several Target stores have enough leftover units from the last drop to offer customers one last chance to purchase a PS5 before the holiday season arrives.

Target PS5 restock (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Target PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason: packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping.

Randall notes that no additional allocation of stock has been shipped to individual stores, so if a restock does happen in the coming days there will only be a very limited quantity of stock available. The retailer may want to get leftover stock shifted before Christmas, but it may also opt to keep building stock levels in order to hold a bigger drop in the new year.

🎯 Target Update!Info has been going around that warehouses have PS5–yes they do, since before the last restock and they have NOT shipped to stores and only do so on weekends so exactly ZERO PS5’s in warehouses will be at stores before the weekend!THAT SAID-small drop (cont.)December 14, 2021 See more

If this restock does happen it’ll likely take place on Thursday or Friday, with today (November 15) also being a possibility. As for the exact timing of this drop, that’s another unknown, but Target has almost always opened the order floodgates between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. There is no reason to think this would change with what would likely be the retailer's last restock of 2021.

There are definitely reasons to be optimistic about this restock news. Jake Randall has previously correctly called several Target drops ahead of time; his sources at the retailer are extremely dependable. However, until word comes directly from Target itself, this tip-off shouldn't be taken as a guarantee.

While we wait to see if this last chance Target drop does materialize, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the contents of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local branch is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

