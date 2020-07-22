Lando Disney Plus show: What we know about the rumored Star Wars series

A Lando Disney Plus show, starring Donald Glover? If it's happening, sign us up! Rumors are flying faster that the Millennium Falcon that Glover may reprise the role of a young Lando Calrissian that he took on in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The podcast Kessel Run Transmission is claiming that Glover will headline a Disney Plus show about Lando possibly titled The Calrissian Chronicles. And while we take most leaks with a grain of salt, the podcast also broke the news about Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated spinoff of The Clone Wars that Disney Plus later confirmed.

Lando was first played by Billy Dee Williams in the Star Wars original trilogy movies Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Williams then returned in Rise of Skywalker.

Glover's young Lando was a standout in Solo, which experienced a rocky production process (including the replacement of its original directors with Ron Howard) and went on to be a bit of a disappointment at the box office. The movie has always had its proponents, though, and has since earned more fans while streaming on Netflix and now Disney Plus.

But Glover is also an actor, producer and musician (under the name Childish Gambino) who is highly, highly in demand. Fans have been waiting for Atlanta season 3, the FX comedy he created, for over two years. It seems rather unlikely that Glover would commit himself to a Lando Disney Plus series, no matter how iconic that character is and how well-received his performance was.

Still, it's a terrific and tantalizing idea. Even more so if Glover was involved in the creation and as a producer. So, here's what we know and our speculations about the Lando Disney Plus show.

Since a Lando series hasn't even been confirmed by Disney Plus or Lucasfilm, we can't even begin to guess when it might start streaming.

Even if Disney announced its existence today and fast-tracked it, the project would have to find writers, producers and directors, then go through casting (aside from Glover). And while film and TV productions are gradually restarting, after being shut down for the coronavirus pandemic, there will likely be a traffic jam as they vie for crew, studios and locations.

So, at the very earliest and with top-priority status, a Lando show could start filming in spring 2020. If we use The Mandalorian as a template, filming would take four or five months. Post-production, including visual effects, could take another five or six months. That could put Lando's premiere date in early 2021.

Again, that's only feasible if a Lando series is greenlit, the fast-tracked. But remember: Disney Plus has other Star Wars series in the works, like the Cassian Andor spinoff. And presuming The Mandalorian season 2 is just as good as the first season, it will continue for more installments.

Lando Disney Plus show cast

Aside from the rumor of Donald Glover's potential involvement, Kessel Run Transmissions also revealed that another Lando idea is "floating around Lucasfilm," that would center on older Lando (Williams) and his long-lost daughter Jannah (Naomi Ackie).

If a Lando series goes the Glover route, it could be a prequel — covering the time before Lando met Han Solo. That's especially exciting since it could include Lando's droid companion and navigator L3-37 (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Or, if the show is a sequel to Solo, then it could follow Lando's life until he eventually builds Cloud City. There could be appearances by Han, though Alden Ehrenreich has doused cold water on sequel talk in recent interviews about his new Peacock original Brave New World.

If the Lando show goes the Williams route, it could feature Ackie as well as other actors from Rise of Skywalker. While John Boyega has been public about being "done" with Star Wars, perhaps other cast members could show up, like Kelly Marie Tran as Rose or Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.