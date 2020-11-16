LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special release date, cast Release date/time: Tuesday, November 17 (3 a.m.)

Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Matt Lanter

Run time: 45 minutes

'Tis the season in a galaxy far, far away, so watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus. It's inspired by the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, which has become something of a legend since George Lucas hated it so much that it was never released on video.

In the original special, Chewbacca and Han Solo visited the Wookiee's home planet to celebrate Life Day (Star Wars' version of Christmas). The new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special takes place after Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day.

Rey leaves her friends to prepare the feast as she blasts off, with BB-8 by her side, to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is directed by Ken Cunningham, written by David Shayne, and brought to life by Atomic Cartoons.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus.

How to watch LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special debuts exclusively on Disney Plus, the only place to watch it, on Tuesday, November 17 at 3 a.m. ET.

Disney Plus has succeeded with its low price of $6.99 per month, which gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as the entire Star Wars saga and the hit series The Mandalorian. You can also get the $12.99 bundle to throw in Hulu and ESPN Plus, to make a suitable package for some cord cutters.View Deal

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special cast

Some of the cast members from the Star Wars saga sequel trilogy reprise their (voice) roles in LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Here's a list of the voice cast:

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO

Tom Kane as Qui-Gon Jinn / Yoda

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Dee Bradley Baker as Clone Trooper

Helen Sadler as Rey

Omar Miller as Finn

Jake Green as Poe Dameron

What to know about the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special

If you've never even heard of the Star Wars Holiday Special, that's no surprise. The show aired once on CBS in 1978. Though George Lucas produced it, he was unhappy with the final product. Thus, the special has never been rebroadcast or released on home video or digital. There are bootleg copies floating around.

The Star Wars Holiday Special takes place between Episode IV: A New Hope and Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. The story follows Chewbacca and Han Solo visiting the Wookiee home planet of Kashyyyk. There, they spend time with Chewie's family, including his wife Malla, his son Lumpy, and his father Itchy. But since Chewie and Han are known Rebel fighters, they're pursued there by the Empire.