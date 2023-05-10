Lakers vs Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs game 5, start time, channel

Will Golden State go home after the Lakers vs. Warriors live stream? Yes, we're at the crunch-time for Steph Curry's squad as the second NBA Playoff live stream of the evening is an elimination game for the Warriors.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 live stream cheat sheet Date: Today (Tuesday, May 10)

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: TNT

Watch from anywhere: with a VPN.

While the Lakers (No. 7) and Warriors (No. 6) both arrived in this series as middle-of-the-pack teams, Los Angeles went up 3-1 thanks to back-to-back wins. And it's the Warriors who were expected to go further. LeBron & Co. had to survive the play-in tournament, and the Warriors haven't lost a Conference playoff series since 2014.

Last we saw these teams, in Monday's Game 4, the Lakers took a win off of someone you might not have expected: Lonnie Walker. After spending time on the bench following an injury, Walker posted all 15 of his Game 4 points in the fourth quarter.

DraftKings (opens in new tab), at the time of publication, still has the Warriors (-320) as favorites, and Lakers (+260) as the underdogs. So, betting $320 on the Warriors would earn you $100, and a $100 bet on the Lakers would net you $260.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Lakers vs. Warriors live stream online, which follows the Heat vs. Knicks live stream of game 5.

How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting TNT? Even if you can't watch the Lakers vs. Warriors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Lakers vs. Warriors live streams around the world

Lakers vs. Warriors live streams in the U.S.

The Lakers vs. Warriors live stream is on TNT at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT today (May 10).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT.

Instead, you consider Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, which has TNT. For future NBA playoff live streams, ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling is 50% off for the first month making it a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs. Sling Orange also gets you ESPN, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV: You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

Can you watch Lakers vs. Warriors live streams in the UK?

NBA fans in the U.K. may not be able to watch the Lakers vs Warriors live stream. While the NBA Playoffs have been available on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), we're having trouble confirming it. Please consult your local listings.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a VPN.

Lakers vs Warriors live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Lakers vs Warriors live stream on SportsNet. It's airing on SN1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Lakers vs Warriors live streams in Australia?

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Lakers vs Warriors live stream.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a VPN.