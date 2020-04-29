Killer Samsung Galaxy S20 deal takes $170 off right now

The Galaxy S20 is Samsung's current flagship smartphone. While it's been easy to score Galaxy S20 deals via mobile carriers, unlocked discounts have been harder to find. Enter B&H Photo.

For a limited time, B&H Photo has the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 on sale for $829.99. That's $170 off and the second-best price we've seen for an unlocked S20.

Unlocked Galaxy S20 5G: was $999 now $829 @ B&H Photo

The Galaxy S20 5G features a 6.2-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 128GB storage capacity (with a microSD slot). It has a triple rear camera system that starts with a 12MP wide sensor that’s 1.8 microns. The telephoto lens uses a 64MP sensor that’s 0.8 microns and the 12MP ultra-wide camera uses a 1.4-micron sensor.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S20 performed very well in various benchmarks, including Geekbench 5, where it scored 3,147 on the multi-core portion of the test. (That's the best score we've ever seen on an Android phone). The star of the show, however, is the new camera, which impresses with new features like Single Take and a more powerful zoom.

This Galaxy S20 deal is available for a limited time only and could be the best S20 price we see till Amazon Prime Day.