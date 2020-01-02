Killer deal: Surface Laptop 3 with Core i7 now $300 off

Retailers are kicking off the first week of the new decade with excellent laptop sales. So if you want to give your current machine a refresh, you can pick up one of Microsoft's newest laptops for hundreds of dollars off retail.

For a limited time, Walmart currently has the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 on sale for $1,299. Normally $1,599, that's $300 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration Surface Laptop 3.

This version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, a 1.3-GHz 10th gen Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

This is one of the best laptop deals of 2020 so far.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Walmart

This Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, a 1.3 GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For a limited time, save $300 on this Windows 10-powered machine.View Deal

In our Surface Laptop 3 review we liked its elegant metallic design, excellent audio, and bright, colorful display. Though we thought its SSD could be a little faster, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars overall.

Port-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 is equipped with two USB ports (1x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A), a headphone jack, and the Surface Connector port which accommodates charging.

Simply put, the Surface Laptop 3 is a solid pick if you're looking for an extremely portable, sturdy, 13.5-inch laptop with a stunning display.