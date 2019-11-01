Killer Deal: AirPods Pro on Sale For $234

Heads up, Apple fans. Although we've been seeing a lot of AirPods Black Friday deals, we've just spotted the first sale on the new AirPods Pro.

For a limited time, Costco has the new AirPods Pro on sale for $234.99. That's just $15 off, but it's the first sale we've seen on Apple's new buds. Take note, this deal is for Costco members only. (You must be signed into your Costco account to see this deal. Memberships start at $60/year).

The Editor's Choice AirPods Pro are Apple's best headphones to date. Not only are they (finally) sweat and water resistant (IPX4), but they also feature built-in noise cancellation.

The new AirPods Pro house three microphones and six sensors into their tiny, redesigned form factor. Apple's H1 chip is also included, so you'll instantly connect to your iOS devices.

For the first time ever, Apple has also include several eartips, so you can create a snug, cozy fit with your ear. During setup, your iOS device will tell you if you've created a good seal or if you need to try another size eartip.

I've personally started using my AirPods Pro at the gym and really like them. (The first two AirPods never felt right in my ear). I can still hear the music at my gym even with noise cancelling turned on, but it's not as loud. Also, if I increase the volume on my iPhone beyond 50%, I can manage to muffle all sounds at my gym. The same is true when riding the loud New York City subway. If you prefer to let sound in — a transparency mode lets ambient noise filter in.

Unfortunately, you must be a Costco member to take advantage of this deal. But this discount proves that even Apple's new earbuds aren't immune to Black Friday deals. Could a $199 pair of AirPods Pro be on the horizon? If it doesn't happen during Black Friday, we predict there will be a few Cyber Monday deals at this price point.