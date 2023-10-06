Jaguars vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL Week 5 from London online

The Jaguars vs Bills live stream marks the second of five games to be played on European soil in the 2023 NFL season. Last week, it was the Jags beating the Falcons at Wembley, 23-7 to open the league's International Series. Now it’s those same Jaguars staying across the pond to play the Buffalo Bills at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. For Jacksonville this NFL live stream will be their 11th London game, while it will only be the second for the Bills'.

Jaguars vs Bills channel, start time The Jaguars vs Bills live stream airs Sunday, Oct. 8.

• Start time — 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NFL Network via Sling or Fubo)

The Jaguars were in need of a convincing win last week and that’s exactly what they got in their rout of the Falcons. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 23 of his 30 throws for 207 yards and a touchdown while posting a 105.8 passer rating, his highest rating of the season. With the win, Jacksonville improved to 2-2 on the year.

This week, Lawrence is taking on a much tougher opponent. Buffalo enters this game ranked second in the NFL in points scored (34.8) and points allowed (13.8). The Bills will also throw a pass rush at Lawrence that has 16 sacks on the season, tied for most in the league.

Buffalo (3-1) is coming off another impressive win, this one over the Dolphins. Miami was fresh off a 70-20 win, but Buffalo was up for the challenge. They overpowered the Dolphins on their way to a 48-20 victory. Quarterback Josh Allen had his best game of the season, throwing for 320 yards on 21-of-25 passing and four touchdowns. When the dust settled, Allen posted his first-ever perfect passer rating of 158.3.

This matchup could come down to two things if the Jags are going to hang with the high-flying Bills’ offense. First, hit the tight end. The Bills have struggled covering the position this season while Lawrence and Evan Engram's rhythm has been among the best QB-TE combos in the league. Engram leads his position with 25 catches and is second in yards per game with 58. The second area is ground attack. Running back Travis Etienne struggled to get going last week, rushing for a season-low 2.8 yards per carry. The Bills run defense ranks as the worst in the NFL allowing 6.3 yards-per-carry.

Draft Kings has the Bills as 5.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The over/under is 48.5. Jacksonville is 5-5 in their 10 London games, while Buffalo is just 0-1. Their only game came in 2015...against the Jaguars.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Jaguars vs Bills the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

ExpressVPN is able to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Jaguars vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Locally, Jaguars vs Bills will be broadcast on the market's FOX affiliates.

The game starts Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game on NFL Network is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select cities. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN.

Fubo is one of the best streaming services with all the broadcast networks. Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills live stream in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond can NOT watch Jaguars vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Jaguars vs Bills live stream starts Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Jaguars vs Bills live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider, Jaguars vs Bills is available on TSN, CTV, and RDS (French language).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.