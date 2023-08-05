I've been a Samsung user for years — here's why I switched to iPhone

The iPhone and Samsung Galaxy device families represent the pinnacle of smartphone innovation. Both offer top-of-the-line displays, camera systems, performance and connectivity options.

The debate between iPhone vs. Samsung users is endless, with strong opinions on both sides. However, after using Samsung devices for years, I recently made the switch to iPhone.

I previously used a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, finished in the stunning Mystic Bronze color. With its massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, multi-lens rear camera system, and S Pen stylus, it was a productivity and media powerhouse.

I also invested in a Galaxy Tab S6 tablet and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds to further integrate into the Samsung ecosystem. So why would I switch? Here's my experience.

The turning point

(Image credit: Future)

The tipping point came when I needed a new laptop. I was tired of upgrading every few years and wanted something more sustainable. I opted for a MacBook Pro 13-inc.

Being able to seamlessly transfer passwords, unlock with my face, and take calls whether they came to my iPhone or MacBook was a game-changer. The constant clashes between my Samsung phone and Apple computer became too much to manage. I realized switching to an iPhone would allow for a much smoother cross-device experience.

Now with my iPhone, I can hand off browsing sessions from phone to laptop with ease. I get notifications on my MacBook when calls or texts come in on my iPhone. I still have flagship-level features like an excellent display, powerful camera system, and fast performance. And the Apple ecosystem integration is on a different level compared to my previous Samsung devices.

While the iPhone vs. Android debate rages on, switching to an iPhone made sense for my cross-device lifestyle. And I don't regret my decision one bit. The seamless Apple ecosystem experience is unmatched.