iPhone 15 redesign rumors give me hope I'll finally see this one change

As we eagerly await the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro later this year, there's one particular design change that's caught the attention of tech enthusiasts. It might just prove to be a game-changer.

According to reliable sources, including Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple has discreetly made a significant upgrade to the interiors of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: they've been redesigned to be more repair-friendly.

Although Apple hasn't explicitly publicized this change, over the last year (amongst looming legislation in the US and EU) Apple has taken steps to allow people to fix their own devices, launching iPhone Self Service repair kits, and ensuring it stays relevant with updates as products evolve.

With the iPhone 14 series, in the face of hefty repair price increases, that includes opening up repairs to customers through the Apple Store — offering a "repair instead of replacement" strategy.

It's reasonable to expect this will carry on to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and if Gurman's information is accurate, a concealed upgrade could make dealing with pesky repairs a lot less cumbersome, particularly for those who prefer to undertake self-service repair.

A glass act

(Image credit: Ice Universe / Twitter)

This redesign is important because it could lead to more affordable replacement back glass repairs, assuming they aren't covered by existing warranties or AppleCare Plus plans.

Currently, replacing the back glass of an iPhone 14 or 14 Plus costs $169 and $199, respectively. In contrast, the cost of an iPhone 13 back glass repair is a steep $349, likely due to the lack of a removable glass back.

Given that the repair costs for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are even higher, sitting at $499 and $549 respectively, the introduction of a more repair-friendly design in the iPhone 15 Pro may result in a significant price reduction for repairs.

This is important today because as purse strings start to tighten, people will either look to repair their devices cheaply outside of authorized repairers, or they could chose a cheaper device where damage isn't as costly. Samsung seems to have hit this snag at the moment according to CounterPoint, as only two of the A series devices made it into the top 10 best selling devices in the world last year.

What else can we expect?

(Image credit: Satechi)

While Gurman's report didn't delve into the specifics of the removable back panel or the extent of the increased reparability, it did mention other exciting design upgrades expected for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. One of them is the introduction of "low-injection pressure over-molding" (LIPO), which will likely contribute to slimmer bezels on both phones.

Another intriguing rumor is that the iPhone 15 series will bid farewell to the display notch and embrace the Dynamic Island cutout instead. Furthermore, it's speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch the stainless steel frame in favor of a lighter and stronger titanium frame.

As the iPhone 15 series is not expected to launch until September, there's still a bit of time before these rumors are officially confirmed (or debunked). Until then, brace yourself for a flurry of speculations as we approach the announcement window.

In the meantime, stay updated on the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max hubs.