iPhone 15 event just tipped for September 13 — here's everything we know

The wait is almost over — or so it seems. The new iPhone 15 lineup is likely coming at an Apple September event, and now it looks like we have a tentative date.

According to a new report in 9to5Mac, Apple plans to announce the new iPhones in the second full week of September. Specifically, the Apple is said to be holding the iPhone 15 event on September 13. This is according to "multiple sources familiar with the matter."

Apparently, wireless carriers have been telling their employees not to take vacation days that week due to a big smartphone announcement. And it doesn't take a sleuth to know that this is likely for the new iPhone. September 13 falls on a Wednesday that week. Last year's iPhone 14 event was Wednesday, September 7.

So what about the iPhone 15 release date? If this date proves accurate, it would stand to reason that iPhone 15 pre-orders wold start that Friday, September 15. And the actual iPhone 15 release date would be September 22. We have heard that the iPhone 15 Pro could be delayed, but that remains to be seen. Regardless, Apple would still announce the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at the same event.

What to expect from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

While the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are not expected to be that exciting, there are a number of upgrades rumored. This includes a new 48MP main camera, the Dynamic Island for live updates and activities and ditching the Lightning port for USB-C.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to feature Apple's first 3nm chip in the A17 Bionic, as well as a new larger camera sensor. You can also expect a lighter and stronger titanium design, plus a new Action button that can perform all sorts of shortcuts.

The biggest upgrade of all could be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We've heard that only the Pro Max could get a powerful new periscope zoom, boosting the optical zoom from 3x to 6x.

Add in thinner bezels for the Pro phones and it's easy to see why the iPhone 15 Pro series could steal the spotlight from the regular iPhones. But the Pros are also tipped for a $100 to $200 price hike. So we'll have to see if Apple can justify the premium.