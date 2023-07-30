iPhone 15 Pro design upgrade just confirmed in new report

Rumors have been circulating for months that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature ridiculously thin bezels as part of Apple's long-standing vision to create a truly borderless iPhone. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed this in his latest Power On newsletter, attributing the design upgrade to some new tech Apple's adopting into its iPhone manufacturing process: low-injection pressure over-molding, or “LIPO."

"That new process will shrink the border size around the display to 1.5 millimeters (from about 2.2 millimeters on current iPhones)," he said.

As Gurman notes, we first saw Apple use LIPO with the Apple Watch Series 7 to shave down its borders for a bigger display overall without increasing the size of the chassis. Apple plans to incorporate this tech into its iPad models down the line as well, he added.

Gurman also confirmed another long-standing iPhone rumor: The standard iPhone 15 line will ditch the notch found on the iPhone 14 Plus for Dynamic Islands. Early renders going back as far as February pointed to Apple's planned design change. Leaked videos posted in March showed the Dynamic Island on all four models in the iPhone 15 family, rather than just on the more expensive models, as it is with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple's big plans for the iPhone 15 Pro line

Even beyond the new screens, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max seem poised to get a slew of new upgrades. Gurman said Apple's next-gen premium smartphones are getting "the biggest update since the device added 5G capability three years ago."

Other rumored upgrades include USB-C charging, a periscope telephoto camera exclusive to the Pro models, a new 3nm A17 Bionic chipset for increased power and a new customizable Action button. That's plenty to look out for when the phones launch, which we anticipate to be at the Apple September event. Though rumors of manufacturing issues with the displays could push the reveal back to October.

Be sure to tune into our iPhone 15 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.