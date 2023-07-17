iPhone 15 design just tipped for all four models — and the Pros win again

The difference between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro's displays has been handily illustrated in a new leak from Ice Universe, which shows one interesting similarity, but also a subtle difference.

IU's image shows what appear to be the front glass and corresponding screen protectors for all four of the iPhone 15 models we're expecting. And, as we've heard before, all of the models feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch to house the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. After about six years of notched iPhones, this year could be the end of Apple's flagship phones using the distinct design feature.

We can see that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and then the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are the same size. While there's no measurements given in IU's photo, the leak-o-sphere tells us that aside from some small changes due to new rounded-off edges, the regular and Pro iPhones should again be 6.1 inches, while the Plus and Pro Max will measure 6.7 inches.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Looking closer at the image, we can see a difference between the regular and Pro displays — the slimmer bezels. Having skinnier borders around the edges of the iPhone 15 Pro's display means Apple can either fit more display into the same space, or shrink the overall phone's dimensions without diminishing the screen area.

We've heard rumors of the iPhone 15 Pro's tiny bezels before. One source has claimed that the bezels could be the slimmest on any smartphone when the iPhone 15 launches, which would be quite an achievement.

iPhone 15 Pros in a league of their own

We'll see several other updates to the iPhone 15 line-up when it launches, which we assume will be happening at an Apple event in September as usual. Apple's said to be adding USB-C ports to the iPhone 15 to replace the good old Lightning port and swapping the mute slider for a customizable action button.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped for a unique periscope telephoto camera, that will offer enhanced zoom power. And both iPhone 15 Pro models should may feature a new titanium design that's both tougher and lighter. The iPhone 15 Pros are also tipped to feature a faster A17 Bionic chip, the very first chip in the world made via the 3nm manufacturing process.

And this is on top of the other iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 advantages that will likely continue from the iPhone 14 series. This includes features like an always-on display for the Pros and 120Hz refresh rate. The thinner bezels revealed in this leak could just be the cherry on top.