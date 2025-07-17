iPhone 17 Pro's biggest display upgrade may not be canceled after all — say goodbye to screen glare
Anti-glare glass could be coming after all
We've heard all kinds of rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro so far, but now it sounds like there may be an extra display upgrade. According to a source speaking to MacRumors, Apple suppliers might have finally figured out how to mass produce anti-reflective glass — and we could see it on some of the 2025 iPhones.
We've heard various leaks about anti-reflective coating on iPhones for a while, including the possibility of it landing on the iPhone 17 series. Last we heard, Apple had killed the feature, in part because of the amount of time needed to coat the glass with the new coating.
Clearly those problems have been figured out. Or at least Apple's able to produce enough anti-glare screens that it can add them to both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The report claims the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air won't be quite so lucky.
The obvious benefits to this new display is that iPhone 17 Pro should finally be able to handle bright light a lot better. By reducing the glare reflected back at the user, it should allow them to see what's on screen with greater ease — even without the display brightness ramped up.
Other phone companies employ this kind of technology on their phones, notably Samsung. However Samsung has had issues with the anti-glare coating peeling off after an extended period of time. Hopefully Apple's process doesn't suffer the same issues a year or two down the line.
Past reports also suggest that the new coating may improve the durability of iPhone screens, including improved scratch resistance. Considering how well the current Ceramic Shield technology holds up to damage, that's really quite impressive.
Personally as someone with an iPad that also lacks the anti-glare glass coating, I find that external lights can really ruin the experience. So the sooner all iPhones get the new glass, the better. Sadly the non-Pro models may have to wait a year or two more — as is often the case.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
We'll have to wait until September to find out for sure, and the current rumor is that the iPhone 17 series will debut on the week of September 8.
More from Tom's Guide
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.