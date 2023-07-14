We just got one step closer to iPhones with removable batteries

New EU legislation passed this week could pave the way for the return of replaceable batteries in smartphones. The new rules for the design, production and waste management of all types of batteries sold in the EU mandates that batteries should be designed so that "consumers can themselves easily remove and replace" the power unit.

The legislation, that impacts any electricals from smartphones to EVs, was passed overwhelmingly with 587 votes in favor, nine against and 20 abstentions. The European Union believe these new rules will tackle the amount of e-waste the technology industry creates.

When it is passed, the legislation means that gadget manufacturers must make it possible for the customers to replace the battery of their gadgets themselves, without the help of experts, although the legislation isn't expected to become law until 2027.

Battery life is often one of the main reasons people upgrade to new devices, even when the phone itself is working well. With this legislation, the EU aims to stop people upgrading because of battery life, and instead give the public the ability to replace the battery and continue using the device, thus cutting down on e-waste at the same time.

As part of the legislation, manufacturers will have collection goals for their batteries. By the end of this year, member states will be expected to collect 45% of wasted batteries, which will rise to 63% by 2027, and 73% by 2030.

A real power struggle

This is not the first time the EU has legislated on the manufacturing process of electronics. In 2022, the EU amended the Radio Equipment Directive to make USB-C compulsory for charging gadgets by the autumn of 2024.

Not coincidentally, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to ditch Lighting for USB-C ports. Earlier this year Apple confirmed that it is moving to USB-C for the iPhone but at the time it did not divulge which models.

In the above legislation, the EU also set out plans to tackle wireless charging, as well as fast charging, in order to cut down on the e-waste that is being generated by gadget accessories.