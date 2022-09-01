iPhone 14 — 5 last-minute rumors you need to know

The iPhone 14 is all set to be unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out event , and this promises to be the biggest iPhone launch in years.

We’re talking huge upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro series, a rumored new iPhone 14 Max model to replace the mini and more. And the leaks are not stopping just because the Apple event is less than a week away.

Here’s five last-minute iPhone 14 rumors you need to know before Tim Cook takes the stage at the September 7 Apple event.

The iPhone 14 Pro price hike looks real

The iPhone 14 Pro promises a ton of upgrades, including a new 48MP camera , an always-on display , faster A16 Bionic chip , and ditching the notch in favor of a couple of cutouts. It could also start with 256GB of storage .

But you should be ready to pay more, as Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Apple will charge $100 more for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. So you’d be looking at $1,100 to $1,200 for the new Pro iPhones. That’s new MacBook Air territory.

One leaker yeux1122 (opens in new tab)on Korean site Naver claims that the iPhone 14 price could go in a "completely different direction than expected" (opens in new tab) but we don't know what they mean by that.

iPhone 14 Pro hands-on photos and all the colors

(Image credit: Sleepy Afternoon/Weibo)

As we get closer to any iPhone launch you’ll see alleged dummy units show up in the wild, and that’s exactly what has happened with the iPhone 14 Pro.

First, a leaker named Sleepy Afternoon posted a short hands-on video with an iPhone 14 Pro that shows a new purple color that shifts in the light. Other leaked colors include Silver, Graphite, Gold and Blue.

Ice Universe and other sources also show us how the death of the notch looks. It’s replaced by a punch hole for the camera and pill-shaped cutout for Face ID tech. And the new cutout approach does seem to leave more screen real estate.

iPhone 14 satellite connectivity could be happening

If you find yourself in an area without cellular coverage and need to send an emergency text, the new iPhones could let you do it with iPhone 14 support for satellite communication . The hardware side has already been tested reportedly, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple is in negotiations with operators to get a deal done.

Bonus rumor: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says satellite connectivity could be coming to the Apple Watch 8 Pro , too.

Ultrawide camera upgrade

(Image credit: Madmix)

The iPhone 14 Pro is already tipped for a big upgrade for its main camera, going from 12MP up to 48MP for the first time. The addition of the bigger sensor could also mean 8K video support for Apple's Pro phones.

Now a last-minute prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will upgrade the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max ultrawide camera with a larger sensor with bigger pixels. The pixel size on this updated sensor will reportedly be 1.4 micrometers, a nice boost from the iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0-micrometer pixels. This should allow the iPhone 14 Pros to capture more light, especially at night. And low-light photography is one area where Apple's cameras could stand to improve.

iPhone 14 Pro 30W charging boost

Twitter leaker DuanRui (opens in new tab) says that the iPhone 14 Pro series is getting a new 30W charger using Gallium nitride. The gist is that you’d get faster charging without having to worry about excess heat. The iPhone 13 series did 20W charging, which takes the phone from 51% capacity in 30 minutes — not terrible but in need of an upgrade to compete with some of the fastest charging phones

Apple already has a GaN charger in its lineup for the 16-inch MacBook Pro , so this improved charging rumor is definitely believable.

Bonus rumor: iPhone 14 Max is really iPhone 14 Plus

We've heard this one before but now there seems to be confirmation from a Twitter user (via 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab)) that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will actually be called the iPhone 14 Plus.

The Twitter user named @Tommyboiiiiii posted images of what appear to be cases for the iPhone 14 Plus, so it could be legit.

Who said Plus? pic.twitter.com/O7GJAsKT8bAugust 31, 2022 See more

iPhone 14 bottom line

The more rumors surface, the more we’re convinced that the iPhone 14 Pro will be miles better than the iPhone 14 this year. But maybe there are some upgrades for the regular iPhone that we just don’t know about yet.