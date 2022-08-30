Big iPhone 14 Pro ultrawide camera upgrade just got tipped

As we count down to iPhone 14 launch day, there are still rumors to check out, such as a new one tipping a significant upgrade for the the iPhone 14 Pro's ultrawide camera.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) has predicted that Apple will upgrade the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's ultrawide camera module with a new voice coil motor (which drives the camera's autofocus) and more importantly a larger sensor with bigger pixels. The pixel size on this updated sensor will supposedly be 1.4 micrometers, a nice boost from the iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0-micrometer pixels.

The benefit of larger pixels is that they're better at capturing light, making the sensor more effective when things get dark. Since Apple's event is named "Far Out" and seems to have a space theme, perhaps we'll see Apple promoting the new camera's ability to take great astrophotography and night shots.

That's not the only big camera upgrade rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro. The main camera is apparently getting a resolution bump from 12MP to 48MP, while on the front there could be a larger aperture selfie camera with autofocus too. Beyond cameras, there's also an always-on display, a new notch design, and even satellite connectivity to look forward to, so says the rumor mill.

The unfortunate part of making these upgrades is that these components cost more, according to Kuo. And it seems Apple may be passing this extra cost onto iPhone buyers, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both tipped for a $100 price increase over their iPhone 13 counterparts.

As for the standard iPhone 14, there isn't much rumored to be changing compared to the iPhone 13 series. It and the rumored new iPhone 14 Max model may be getting a new selfie camera, but otherwise, nothing else looks to be improving. That may even include the chipset, which would set the iPhone and iPhone Pro models further apart than ever before.

The Apple September Event has been announced for September 7, which could mean it's just over a week until we see Apple's newest iPhone. Stay up to date on all the rumors and news before then with our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs.