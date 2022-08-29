iPhone 14 Pro — analyst just doubled down on price increase rumors

Apple is gearing up for its big launch event on September 7, where we expect to see the company reveal a slew of iPhone 14 models. But Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives is touting this year's product launch as a “pivotal” one for the company, especially in light of the changes coming to the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone launches are always a big deal, but this year's could be especially big, Ives predicts in an analyst note published by Ped30 (opens in new tab). And that includes doubling down on one of the most prominent rumors for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models — that they will get a price hike of $100 this year.

“While the base iPhone will stay at the same price, we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release," Ives wrote.

Apple’s focus could be on its Pro models, Ives added, as “Apple is expecting another heavy iPhone Pro and Pro Max mix shift."

Others have predicted an iPhone 14 Pro price hike, including Ives previously . A $100 price hike over what Apple currently charges for its Pro phones could see the iPhone 14 Pro go up to $1,099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max hit $1,199. The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes in at the same $1,199 price, which will make the competition for the best phone all the more close.

iPhone 14 Pro: Upgrades we could see

As for the “added functionality” Ives refers to, it's possible that Apple will equip the iPhone 14 Pro with a starting storage of 256GB , rather than 128GB, to offset the expected price increase. While some analysts contend the storage boost won't happen , extra storage may help shoppers get over any price hike.

As we've previously reported, Apple might bring the biggest differences in years between the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro is likely to get get the new A16 Bionic chip , while rumors indicate the base iPhone 14 model could stick with the A15 chip.

The tech giant could also be giving the cameras in its Pro models a big boost for the first time. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could get a 48MP camera with support for 8K video recording. This will be a huge deal for the Pro models that have usually stuck with a 12MP shooter and could solidify Apple's place among the best camera phones available.

The most notable rumored design change for the iPhone 14 Pro is the removal of the display notch . The Pro models could get a punch-hole camera and a pill-shaped cutout instead of a notch that could still make its presence known on the base iPhone 14 and the new rumored iPhone 14 Max models. The Pros could also get an always-on display function . The iPhone 14 is already set to get a display makeover thanks to iOS 16 and the redesigned lock screen but the Pros could get “weather, calendars, stocks, activities and other data” on the tipped always-on display. In terms of new colors, there is one new dark purple variant reportedly coming to the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Apple has reportedly ordered 90 million iPhone 14 units and remains bullish on the new phones’ demand. Analyst Ives backs the 90-million figure in his report as well.

The September 7 event could feature more than just the iPhone 14, though. Among the rumored products we could see next week are a new Apple Watch 8, a possible Apple Watch SE 2 and the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.