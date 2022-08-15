iPhone 14 Pro with always-on display could look like this

While we likely have just under a month to go until the iPhone 14 Pro officially exists, the usual array of CAD designs and leaks has already given us a good idea of what to expect from Apple's next flagship handset.

Now the graphic designer AR7 (opens in new tab) has pulled all of the reported design elements and rumored features together with bits of the iOS 16 beta to give us a visual representation of what the phone could look like when the screen comes to life.

That means the concept art not only shows the now-familiar replacement for the notch — a dual pinhole camera and pill cutout, supposedly destined for just the two Pro iPhone 14 models — but also the Always-On Display that’s set to take advantage of the next generation of ProMotion phone screens.

#Apple #iPhone #iPhone14 #iPhone14Pro #iPhone14ProMax #concept #wallpaper iPhone 14 Pro - iPhone 14 Pro Max (Midnight) with iOS16 * include always on display#wallpapers https://t.co/mP6TWkZFWMConcept and Walls Prod. @AR72014 pic.twitter.com/p7PPuVfhd8August 13, 2022 See more

The rumor is that the iPhone 14 Pro will allow the ProMotion display to drop to a 1Hz refresh rate — even lower than the 10Hz that's currently possible with the iPhone 13 Pro series. This would allow for the display to show some data even when asleep, without completely cratering the battery life.

In AR7’s opinion, this is likely to take the form of a dimmed display where only key information is shown until you fully wake up the screen from its 1Hz refresh-rate slumber. In this instance, that’s quite a lot of details: the date, the weather, the time, the iPhone 14 Pro’s remaining battery life, phone signal, Wi-Fi connectivity, fitness ring status, connected Apple Watch battery and the fact that an alarm is set.

(Image credit: @AR72014 / Twitter)

The last three of these are in the form of widgets that are set to arrive with iOS 16, bringing Apple closer to the more information-packed homescreens of the best Android phones.

That said, Apple is apparently capping customization creativity in the name of not making things too crowded, as Craig Federighi explained earlier this year in an interview with our sister site TechRadar. “This is very intentional,” he explained at the time. “It would’ve been very easy for us to say, ‘Hey, drag anything anywhere.’ Honestly, technically, this would not have been a challenge.”

Of course, there are other iPhone 14 Pro upgrades that you can’t see in stills. For instance, the main camera’s megapixel count will apparently be increasing for the first time since 2015’s iPhone 6S, and only the Pro models will reportedly benefit from the new faster A16 Bionic chipset.

We’ll see if these rumors are proved correct when Apple officially unveils the handsets — and probably the Apple Watch 8 too — next month.