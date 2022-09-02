iPhone 14 could be going big on eSIMs

We've heard claims of many upgrades for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, but this most newly leaked change to how they work with SIM cards could have a much bigger impact on you than a new camera or better display would.

Leaker Max Weinbach (opens in new tab) has claimed that Apple warned carriers that it will be focusing on shipping the iPhone 14 with embedded SIMs, or eSIMs for short. You seemingly won't get a SIM in the box as you did with previous iPhones if you buy a locked iPhone 14, as Apple may apparently rather you set up the phone with the eSIM.

By the way Apple told carriers to be ready for iPhone 14 series to be eSIM onlyWhether it has a SIM card slot or not is beyond me but that's what they saidSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Weinbach said that this was likely just for the U.S., and that the iPhone 14 would still have a SIM slot for your existing SIM card. However, it's starting to look, much like the headphone jack and home button before it, that the iPhone SIM tray's days are numbered.

A previous rumor from an analyst mentioned eSIM-only models for the iPhone 14, with the iPhone 15 next year supposedly in line to offer the same. That rumor also claimed that the majority of iPhone 14s models will still be usable with both a physical SIM and an eSIM, like the iPhone 13.

While this rumor may appeal to practical users who need to juggle multiple phone numbers for work or travel, there are other new rumored features for the iPhone 14 series that will excite more users. Things like a reworked notch design and upgraded main camera for the iPhone 14 Pro models, and a new size for the iPhone 14 in the form of the iPhone 14 Max/iPhone 14 Plus.

With the Apple event set for September 7, alongside new iPhones, we may see the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 8 Pro and AirPods Pro 2. Keep an eye on our hubs for these devices, as well as for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, to ensure you've got a handle on all the latest details.