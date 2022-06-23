iPhone 14 battery specs may have just leaked

An alleged iPhone 14 battery specs leak claims there's some minor improvements, plus one surprise downgrade, for the four rumored upcoming models.

The claimed capacities for the four upcoming iPhones' batteries come from a screenshot from Weibo shared by DuanRui (opens in new tab) and ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab), two Twitter leakers. Both of the leakers express skepticism about the figures though, so don't be surprised if we hear different numbers in a future leak.

We've put the figures from this source in the table below, alongside the capacities of the equivalent iPhone 13 models, so we can compare the claimed changes.

Model Battery capacity (mAh) iPhone 14 3,279* iPhone 13 3,240 iPhone 14 Pro 3,200* iPhone 13 Pro 3,095 iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323* iPhone 14 Max 4,325* iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,352

Note: starred values in the table above are unofficial figures taken from the rumor post

These supposed new capacities work out as a 1% increase for the iPhone 14 over the iPhone 13, a 3% increase for the iPhone 14 Pro over the iPhone 13 Pro and a 1% decrease for the iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Max is the rumored replacement for the iPhone 13 mini, but as they're drastically different sizes (6.7 inches vs. 5.4 inches) there's no direct comparison to draw.

The iPhone 14 has a slightly larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro according to these specs, despite the fact that these phones should share the same 6.1-inch body. This was the same case with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro too, perhaps a concession to the Pro model's larger camera block with an added telephoto camera.

The new iPhone 14 Max model will apparently have the largest capacity battery, but only by a small amount compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This model could have the best battery life out of any of the iPhone 14 models as a result, but the battery savings enabled by a ProMotion adaptive display refresh rate could still mean the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the winner.

Speaking of Pro Max models, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4,352 mAh battery, so the 14 Pro Max would actually be downsizing by 29 mAh according to this rumor. It's weird to see Apple decreasing the capacity like this, but that shouldn't be enough to ruin its status as one of the top performers on our best phone battery life rankings. As well as still being a fairly large battery, a more rumored efficient A16 chipset (something the non-Pro models may not get) and the adaptive refresh rate we already mentioned could help give the iPhone 14 Pro Max excellent longevity.

We‘ll likely see the debut of the new iPhones in the fall as usual, so it's probably safe to mark your calendars for mid-September. Make sure you check our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs regularly before then for the latest rumors about what upgrades to expect.