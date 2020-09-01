iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 reveal date rumor is a big contradiction

The iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 will be launched at the same time in the second half of October, according to a new rumor.

The source is Japanese outlet MacOtakara (via MacRumors), which claims that the launch event will take place late next month, and will feature the upgraded Apple Watch and iPhone, and a new product in the form of AirTags.

These details, which MacOtakara claims come from Apple's Chinese supply partners, contradict the predictions of another prominent leaker, Jon Prosser. He claims that the Apple Watch will in fact be revealed with a simple press release next week, alongside a new iPad. It would be the first time that Apple has launched a smartwatch outside of its main fall reveal event since the original Apple Watch in April 2015, and is a big reason why some people are skeptical of this particular rumor.

What is agreed upon is Apple's later than normal reveal for the iPhone 12. Usually debuting its new smartphones in September, various problems in designing and producing the phones have meant Apple has had to push its normal timeline back slightly. It's possible that it may still reveal the iPhone 12 series, made up of four separate models, in September as normal, and delay only the pre-order and shipping dates instead.

The MacOtakara piece also focuses on the new Apple AirTags, a tracking tag similar to those made by Tile. These were meant to debut at the same time as the iPhone SE, but suffered a delay for an unknown cause.

If you've not been keeping up with the latest rumors, the launch of Apple's newest batch of devices - whenever they appear - is expected to be an exciting one. The iPhone 12 lineup now features OLED displays and the option of 5G connectivity across the board, andall will be powered by a new A14 chipset. The iPhone 12 Pro models will also see the addition of LiDAR depth sensors to their rear camera arrays.

As for the Apple Watch 6, the headline additions rumored are a new case design with an optical sensor instead of the Digital Crown for controls, as well as improved fitness tracking and health monitoring features.