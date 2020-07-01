Independent audit confirms NordVPN's no-log policy for the second time

Online web security giant NordVPN has released details of a second independent audit of its VPN service which confirms its no-log policy to be watertight.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG (PwC) – one of the ‘Big 4’ audit firms – undertook the process, and its testing focused on NordVPN’s Standard VPN, Double VPN, Obfuscated (XOR) VPN, and P2P servers, as well as its central infrastructure.

The results show that every statement included in its privacy policy is upheld in its practices, and that its claims of no-logging are absolutely true.

This is the second comprehensive audit of NordVPN PwC has undertaken in two years, which cements its place in the market as one of the go-to providers of secure VPN services.

Why should VPNs be audited?

While NordVPN is not the only VPN provider to submit itself to external auditing, the process is in-depth and prying. It’s easy for VPNs not to submit themselves for an independent audit, so the provider’s choice shows confidence in its marketing claims and business practice.

Claims of no-logging and secure servers are major selling points of VPNs. Having them verified by an external auditor that has no incentive to either confirm or deny them is both an important part of maintaining stringent privacy measures and clearly stating to the consumer that the service is to be trusted.

And, while the ‘independently audited’ stamp of approval itself can be used as a major marketing tool, it’s one that ensures the customer is getting exactly what they’re sold.

"With public anger at social injustice on the rise," says Laura Tyrell, Head of Public Relations at NordVPN, "privacy and protection of the freedom of speech remain our top priority. As a leader in the field, we feel responsible for setting the highest and lasting standards of no-log policies."

Tyrell’s words chime with the public perception of NordVPN as a security-first VPN provider that has its customers’ privacy at its core, and this second audit proves that these statements hold water.

How good is NordVPN?

Alongside excellent security features, NordVPN is a user-friendly and configurable VPN service. With apps across a wide range of devices – all of which work well and provide stellar protection for the user – it’s a popular choice for maintaining online security both on the go and at home.

However, what stands out with Nord’s service is that this focus on security doesn’t affect the performance of the VPN, as connection speeds are similar, if not better, than providers that tote flimsy privacy policies and prioritise outright speed over internet anonymity.

If you already have a NordVPN subscription, details of the PwC audit can be found in your user account on the NordVPN website.

If you're interested in signing up to NordVPN, head over to its website to claim 70% off and get its best price on a new shorter plan.

Which other VPNs have undertaken an independent audit?

VyprVPN, TunnelBear and ExpressVPN are some other high-profile VPNs to have their privacy policies confirmed by independent audits. Out of the three, ExpressVPN provides the best service by far, and we rate it as the best VPN available.

With polished apps, excellent support and a class-leading privacy policy, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN package that combines ease of use and serious power, all under one roof.