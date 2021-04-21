iMac 2021 colors: Here’s all the new options

The iMac 2021 colors stole the show at the April Apple event, fully embracing the springtime vibe of the company's latest product reveal.

While the iPhone 12 earned a single new Purple hue, the iMac 2021 colors create a 7-shade rainbow, ranging from a classic silver finish to a sleek sea-foam green. The Skittles bag oozes nostalgia, paying homage to the company's classic iMac design. Each model even comes with a color-matched power cable.

Most of the color party takes place on the back of the machine. From the front, the new iMac features an opaque white bezel around the display, with a matte band of the corresponding color beneath the screen. The stand also sports a shade-matched matte finish.

Completing the color story, Apple's Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse come in all the new hues, too.

But depending on which iMac you want based on specs, you might have fewer colors choice, so it's important to know what your options are. This is a device that's supposed to inspire your productivity, after all. Here are all the iMac 2021 colors.

iMac 2021 colors: Green

(Image credit: Apple)

The latest iMac comes in a color called green, but based on the images we've seen, we'd say it's more of a sea-foam or mint hue. It's the most calming of the all the iMac 2021 colors, in our opinion.

The green finish is available for both the 7-Core GPU and 8-Core GPU models, which start at $1,299 and $1,499, respectively.

iMac 2021 colors: Blue

(Image credit: Apple)

It looks like Apple took the iPhone 12 Pro's signature Pacific Blue finish and turned into a iMac 2021 color. The result is a navy computer, although the company is simply calling in blue.

Like the green finish, the blue finish is available for both the 7-Core GPU and 8-Core GPU models.

iMac 2021 colors: Pink

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone isn't the only product Apple seems to pulled iMac 2021 color inspiration from. The pink finish is reminiscent of an Apple AirPods Max color, which looks salmon in person.

Pink is also available for both new iMac 2021 models.

iMac 2021 colors: Silver

(Image credit: Apple)

Is colorful tech not your thing? No fear — the iMac 2021 color you'll want to get is silver. It's basic, but timeless, upholding an industrial look that won't turn your desk area into a playground.

The silver finish is the final color that's available for both the 7-Core GPU and 8-Core GPU models. Each color below is exclusive to the 8-Core GPU model, which starts at $1,499 but can be configured with additional storage.

iMac 2021 colors: Yellow

(Image credit: Apple)

The iMac 2021 yellow color is joyous and smiley and similarly spring-y. It looks like a marigold flower morphed into a computer, creating a more mature yellow rather than a neon one. It looks nothing like a highlighter, thankfully.

Only the 8-Core GPU iMac 2021 comes in yellow.

iMac 2021 colors: Orange

(Image credit: Apple)

Orange is this year's hottest color from a fashion perspective. As such, you might want tech that matches your current wardrobe. Or maybe you just really like the color orange. It's bright and happy, we get it.

Like the yellow finish, the orange finish is available for just the 8-Core GPU iMac 2021 model.

iMac 2021 colors: Purple

(Image credit: Apple)

The final iMac 2021 color is purple, which people seem to either love or hate. If you love it, you'll benefit from an eggplant-colored back panel and lilac matte details. The combination is the most fun of all the iMac 2021 colors, if you ask us.

Again, purple is exclusive to the 8-Core GPU iMac 2021 model.

