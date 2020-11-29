Hurry! New MacBook Air M1 just hit lowest price yet in Cyber Monday laptop deal

The Cyber Monday deals continue to come thick and fast. The new Apple Silicon powered MacBook Air was briefly discounted by $100 on Black Friday, but now the deal is back with a different retailer for Cyber Monday.

Right now, the new MacBook Air M1 is on sale for $899 at Adorama. Such big discounts on Apple products are rare, and doubly so on ones released just a couple of weeks ago. Undoubtedly it's one of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals we've seen to date.

MacBook Cyber Monday deals

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Adorama

The new MacBook Air M1 features Apple's new blazing fast custom M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's now $100 off, giving those who missed B&H's one-day sale a second bite of the cherry. View Deal

Alongside the new MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air M1 is the first laptop to pack Apple's M1 CPU. And amazingly, as we wrote in our MacBook Air M1 review, it performed more like a "Pro" machine than is traditional for the entry-level Air line.

It scored 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which is practically a dead-heat with the 5,925 that the M1 MacBook Pro achieved. The new Air also soundly beat the 5,084 from the Asus ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the Dell XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

In terms of battery life, the new Air lasted an epic 14 hours and 41 minutes. That absolutely crushes the competition, and means it matches the lofty claims Apple made when it was first announced.

Apple products are so rarely reduced that we can't see the price dipping further any time soon. Be sure to add it to your basket before Cyber Monday ends if you're in the market for Apple's latest and greatest tech.

