Hurry! Best Buy and Amazon are slashing up to $3,000 off OLED TV prices right now

LG OLED TVs are renown for their excellent picture quality and high price. However, now that Super Bowl TV deals are in full effect, even LG OLED TVs are seeing dramatic price drops.

Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $3,000 off select LG OLED TVs. The sale also includes LG NanoCell TVs, which are LG's equivalent to Samsung's QLED TVs. Not sure which model to get? The LG 55-inch OLED B9 4K TV ($1,299.99) is the cheapest OLED TV in Best Buy's sale. It's LG's entry-level OLED, but it delivers all the flagship performance you'd expect from LG's pricier OLED TVs.

Meanwhile, the LG 55-inch OLED C9 4K TV ($1,499.99) is an Editor's Choice TV that looks stunning thanks to its excellent color quality, impressive brightness, and extremely smooth action. Make sure to check out our review of the LG C9 OLED for our full impression.

It's worth noting that Amazon is price-matching every TV in Best Buy's sale and Amazon's price is usually a few bucks ($3) under Best Buy's price. Here are the best deals you can get now.

Shop the entire LG OLED and NanoCell TV sale at Best Buy

LG NanoCell 49" 4K TV: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy

We get it. Not everyone can afford to drop a grand on a new TV. That's where the LG NanoCell 8 Series comes in. It uses LG's enhanced LCD display technology — a direct competitor to Samsung's QLED TVs — to offer the best LCD picture possible. At $549, it's the cheapest TV in Best Buy's sale. Amazon has it on sale for $546.99.View Deal