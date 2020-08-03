Hurry! AirPods with wireless charging just hit lowest price ever

Good news if you're looking for a pair of cheap AirPods.

For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $139.98. That's $59 off and the lowest price we've seen all year for these AirPods. By comparison, the AirPods with the traditional case (non-wireless) are also on sale for $139.

The AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver solid audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor.

In our AirPods 2 review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours (4:49) of battery life from our AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat or water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro. However, if your budget doesn't stretch that big, this is the best AirPods deal you'll find anywhere and likely the best price we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.