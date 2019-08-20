HP's New Pavilion Gaming Desktop Offers Easy Upgradability for $699

HP relaunched its Pavilion Gaming Desktop line with an all new upgradable gaming PC that can be configured with up to an RTX 2070 or even an RTX 2060 Super GPU.

The Pavilion Gaming Desktop starts at $699 and will be available sometime in late August.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Starting Price $699 CPU Up to Intel Core i7-9700 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 2060 Super RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD + 3TB HDD + 2TB HDD Ports 4 USB 3.1, 1 USB Type-C, 4 USB 2.0, RJ45, headphone jack, HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI-D, SD Card Slot Size 12.09 x 6.12 x 13.28 inches Weight 13.14 pounds

You get the Pavilion Gaming Desktop configured with up to Intel Core i7-9700 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2060 Super GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 3TB HDD and a 2TB HDD.

However, even if you start with a lower end $699 model, which comes with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, you can still upgrade your PC. While we didn't get to see what the inside looks like for ourselves, HP paints a decent picture with this mock-up:

(Image credit: HP)

You get several expansion slots that you can outfit with your own hardware later on, including one PCI-Ex16 slot, one PCI-Ex1 slot and two M.2 slots.

At 13.14 pounds and 12.09 x 6.12 x 13.28 inches, the Pavilion Gaming Desktop is slightly lighter and sleeker than the Dell's similar budget gaming PC, the G5 Desktop, which comes in at 16.7 pounds and 14.45 x 6.65 x 12.12 inches. Unlike the G5, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktops offers customizable LED lighting.

It has a decent number of ports as well, including four USB 3.1 ports, one USB Type-C port, four USB 2.0 ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a headphone jack and an SD Card Slot. There will be ports for HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI-D depending on the GPU you get.

HP does include a standard keyboard and mouse in the box, and while they aren't gaming peripherals, at least the company included something.

(Image credit: HP)

Despite this not being an Omen, HP is shipping the Pavilion Gaming Desktop with the Omen Command Center, which is getting an overhaul. The update will introduce a Rewards Beta (where you can earn prizes), a Coaching AI-based tool (analyzes gameplay and provides insight), a universal game library and game-based profiles.

We're excited to get our hands on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. Stay tuned to our full review and benchmarks.