HP Envy x360 15 specs, price, release date and more

Meet the HP Envy x360 15 and Envy 17, HP's latest laptops targeted at the creators who don't have the biggest budgets. And while each looks compelling in its own right, it's the 15-inch convertible that is most compelling on paper — as it can be configured with either Intel or AMD, and up to a 4K OLED panel with discrete graphics. The Envy 17 is Intel-only.

One way HP is targeting creatives is with HP Enhanced Lighting, which turns your screen into a lighting source so you look clearer on video. It's also got an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, as HP continues to slim its bezels down. Meanwhile, the Envy 17 also goes up to 4K (just no OLED), and a decent 86.3% screen-to-body ratio.

HP Envy x360 15 specs Price: from $749 (AMD), $899 (Intel)

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series

Display: 15.6-inch FHD or 4K UHD

RAM: 8 to 16GB

Storage: 256GB to 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris XE, Nvidia GeForce MX450 or AMD Radeon

Weight: 4.1 pounds

Dimensions: 14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches

The HP Envy x360 15 starts at $749 for the AMD-based models, and $899 for the Intel-based models. The Envy 17 starts at $999, and is currently only available for pre-order at Best Buy, which has a Core i7, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD model for $1,249.

Both the HP Envy x360 15 (and Envy 17) will be available this April. You can pre-order one now.

HP Envy x360 15 design

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Envy x360 comes in "nightfall black" if you buy the AMD configuration or the "natural silver" for the Intel model. As said above, HP is shrinking down its bezels, and HP's also increased the size of the touchpad, making it 19% larger.

HP's also including its Rechargeable Tilt Pen stylus, which attaches magnetically to the side. The Envy 17 doesn't have this option.

Your privacy is also under your control, as both the Envy x360 15 (and Envy 17) include a physical privacy shutter.

HP Envy x360 15 display

HP Envy x360 15 ports

The Envy x360 15 has a singular Thunderbolt 4 (with USB4) port, dual SuperSpeed USB Type-A (one with Sleep & Charge, the other without it), a headphone/mic jack, AC power and HDMI 2.

The Envy 17 has all those ports, plus a third USB Type-A port.

HP Envy x360 15 processor and performance

HP is selling the Envy x360 15 with 5000-series AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs and 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. The Ryzen 5 5500U-based entry-level $749 system should provide users with a pretty decent bang for their buck. The upgrade to Ryzen 7 5700U is only $120 extra, if you need more power. The jump from Core i5-1135G7 to Core i7-1165G7 is also $120.

In terms of graphics, both Ryzen-based models have Radeon graphics, while the Core i7 model can get an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU for $130 more.

HP 930 Creator wireless mouse

(Image credit: HP)

HP also revealed a new mouse also targeted at creatives, the HP 930 Creator wireless mouse. HP calls it "the most customizable mouse for creators," and promotes its 7 customizable buttons. That may be a record for productivity mice, but it should be noted that some gaming mouses have more programmable buttons.

Applications supporting its customizations include Chrome, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint, AutoCAD and Zoom.

It costs $89.99 and will also be out in April. HP claims it offers up to 12 weeks of battery life.

HP Envy x360 15 outlook

Sub-$1,000 laptops are difficult to suss out sometimes, and HP's Envy x360 looks to be the best of the pack.

For those looking for a capable 2-in-1 laptop, the Envy x360 15 looks to be a solid option. We're going to put it through its paces, though, with tests to see how long its battery lasts, and how well its performance stacks up against competitors. Stay tuned for our full HP Envy x360 15 review.