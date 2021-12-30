How to watch Yellowstone season 4 finale online

Something ominous this way comes when you watch Yellowstone season 4 finale online. It's hard to believe this chapter of the hit Paramount Network show is concluding, because so much has happened! John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his children survived the attacks against them, but they continue to face threats all around. And the signs seem pretty clear that death is on their doorstep again.

Yellowstone season 4 finale start time, channel Yellowstone season 4 finale is scheduled to air Sunday (January 2) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone season 4 episode 10 is titled "Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops," which hints at destruction, decay and death. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, has said the finale is "a very wild finish to an amazing year."

Last week, John suggested Beth (Kelly Reilly) move out of the ranch due to her actions against Summer (Piper Perabo). But thanks to her position within Market Securities, Beth may have one more trick up her sleeve to help John carry out his promise to get Summer out of jail.

Meanwhile, Kayce (Luke Grimes) left on a spiritual quest — right after Monica (Kelsey Asbille) announced her pregnancy. Somehow, we have a feeling things may not turn out well for the couple.

Plus, there's still the unresolved issue of Garrett Randall (Will Patton), who is responsible for the attacks against the Duttons. Will Jamie (Wes Bentley) finally reveal what his biological father did against his adoptive one? And will Garrett be made to pay for his crimes?

In addition to the finale, don't forget to watch 1883, which releases episode 4 on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to watch Yellowstone season 4 finale online, even without cable. Watch a promo here:

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 finale anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Yellowstone season 4 finale if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Yellowstone season 4 finale in the US

U.S. fans can watch Yellowstone season 4 finale air Sunday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. However, you will need a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 4 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. Get either the Orange or Blue plan, then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Paramount Network.

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 finale for free

You can also watch the Yellowstone season 4 finale for FREE on the Paramount Network website. Just click here, select "Start 24-Hour Pass" and register with your email address.

Is Yellowstone season 4 finale on Peacock or Paramount Plus?

While seasons 1-3 of the series are streaming on Peacock, Yellowstone season 4 will not be available until after it concludes on Paramount Network — sometime in 2022.

Yellowstone is not on Paramount Plus either, though its spinoffs 1883 and 6666 will be.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 finale in Canada

Canadian fans can watch Yellowstone 4 on the Paramount Network if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Travelers in Canada who want to use their existing streaming subscriptions can look into ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Yellowstone season 4 in the UK?

There's bad news for Brits. Previous seasons of Yellowstone have been available on Paramount Network UK and Channel 5's streaming service My5 for free (with a valid TV license).

However, Paramount Network UK and My5 haven't announced a Yellowstone season 4 release date. British fans will have to wait, possibly for some time.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN.