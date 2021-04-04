How to watch Verzuz: The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on Instagram Live and Triller

Verzuz: The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire start time Verzuz: The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. on Sunday, April 4. You can watch it on Instagram and Triller.

Easter Sunday is also Verzuz Sunday, as we watch Verzuz: The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on both Instagram Live and ... Triller? Yes, goodbye Apple Music, Verzuz found a new partner for its live streams. And this matchup will be legendary, and unlike most Verzuz, it will even have a special host.

If Cincy and Chicago's finest weren't enough, Verzuz has hired Steve Harvey to MC the event. Both bands have more than enough hits, though, as Earth, Wind & Fire can draw on "September," "Shining Star," among others, while The Isley Brothers' catalogue packs classics including "Twist & Shout," and "It’s Your Thing."

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are informal competitions between artists. Each superstar plays one of their hits, followed by the other, volleying back and forth like a tennis match. Then it's up to the public to decide (voicing their opinions in the comments and on social media) who won.

Verzuz has been massively popular, and Swizz Beats (the event's co-creator) announced that the previous battle (Gucci Mane vs Jeezy) broke an "all-time livestream viewership record," with 9.1 million streamers watching along. That's a massive multiple of the prior most popular Verzuz, when Brandy vs Monica had an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

How to watch Verzuz: The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on Instagram

If you're OK watching on a phone or laptop, go ahead and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button. They may direct you to the individual artists' accounts, we'll see then.

There's typically a short wait from the 8 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open that page in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch Verzuz: The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on Triller

Triller will stream Verzuz: The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire in HD, on both iOS and Android.