How to watch Verzuz: Gucci Mane vs Jeezy battle on Instagram Live and Apple Music

Verzuz: Gucci Mane vs Jeezy start time The Verzu Gucci Mane vs Jeezy broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 19). It will be on Instagram and Apple Music.

Pop your popcorn, it's almost time to watch Verzuz: Gucci Mane vs Jeezy tonight. Don't know how? We'll get you there. The rap titans are here for a Verzuz matchup that nobody saw coming, as Guwop himself wasn't even supposed to be in this match.

T.I. vs Jeezy was supposed to kickstart Verzuz season 2, as had been announced on Oct. 24, and then ... we don't know what exactly changed. Here's the short timeline: first, fans had clamored online for Verzuz: Gucci Mane vs Jeezy, and the former tweeted "Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars, they scared of Wop," on Oct. 29.

Then, in an early November interview on The Breakfast Club, Jeezy claimed he'd tried to invite Gucci to do a Verzuz together. The Jeezy and Gucci Mane have a long and troubled history, which originates in a 2005 home-invasion, where Gucci fatally shot Jeezy's friend Pookie Loc.

Then, nothing. But on November 15, it was official, and T.I. gave it his blessing, saying "Now THIS…. Is what the people wants to see‼…Trap Muzik salutes y’all," on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, though, we've got all you need to know to get ready. Wondering what is Verzuz? When does the big battle go down? How can you watch online? We've got the answers to all these questions.

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are like DJ battles, where each superstar plays one of their hits, and the public reacts and decides (in the comments and on social media) who won.

This duel comes after a short hiatus, as season 1 concluded on Sept. 13, where Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle faced off. Brandy vs Monica was the most popular Verzuz of season 1, with an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

Competitors chat during the festivities, and so far things have been cordial yet competitive, making for an entertaining night's watch.

Here's our look (via Apple Music) into the studio, and here's everything you need to watch Verzuz: Gucci Mane vs Jeezy.

How to watch Verzuz: Gucci Mane vs Jeezy on Instagram

If you're a Spotify user, then you'll skip Apple Music and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button. They may direct you to the individual artists' accounts, we'll see then.

There's typically a short wait from the 8 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open that page in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch Verzuz: Gucci Mane vs Jeezy on Apple Music

Apple Music will stream Verzuz: Gucci Mane vs Jeezy in the Music app, but we can't really link to that from here. Until then, check out Apple's #CheatSheet preview that showcases the two legends' hits.