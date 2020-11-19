Megan Thee Stallion's Good News cheat sheet • Good News drops at midnight Nov. 20 on major streaming music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music

More like great news: Megan Thee Stallion's debut album Good News is dropping in just a few hours.

The pandemic may suck but at least it's gifted us some amazing quarantine music. And Megan Thee Stallion's Good News might just be the hottest album of the year. Among the 17 tracks are the two lead singles, "Girls in the Hood" and "Don't Stop." The new album has a ton of star power, too, with cameos by SZA, City Girls, Big Sean & 2 Chainz and Young Thug.

Megan has kept busy this year, releasing the EP Suga in March and teaming up with Cardi B for the huge hit single "WAP." She also dropped a remix of "Savage" featuring Beyoncé (which is included on Good News).

The Houston rapper been teasing fans with the possibility of new music all year and confirmed the new album last week in an Instagram post.

Like with other artists who've released albums during the pandemic, Megan said she was inspired in her quarantine solitude.

"When I’m by myself, that’s when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard — just visualise it with me," she told NME.

How to listen to Megan Thee Stallion's Good News

Good News will begin streaming at midnight Nov. 20, on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

Megan Thee Stallion Good News track list

Here are the 17 songs on Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album Good News, along with the featured artists:

"Shots Fired" "Circles" "Cry Baby" (featuring DaBaby) "Do It on the Tip" (featuring City Girls and Hot Girl Meg) "Sugar Baby" "Movie" (featuring Lil Durk) "Freaky Girls" (featuring SZA) "Body" "What's New" "Work That" "Intercourse" (featuring Popcaan and Mustard) "Go Crazy" (featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz) "Don't Rock Me to Sleep" "Outside" "Savage Remix" (featuring Beyoncé) "Girls in the Hood" "Don't Stop (featuring Young Thug)

Megan Thee Stallion Good News music videos

The rapper has already released the first two singles off of Good News. "Girls in the Hood" has a lyric video, while the second, "Don't Stop," has a full music video with an Alice in Wonderland theme.