How to watch Tour de France 2023: live stream stages 13, 14 and 15 for free

We're past the midway point of the 2023 Tour de France, and the gap between general classification leader Jonas Vingegaard and his main rival for the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogačar, still stands at 17 seconds. The tension is almost unbearable as we head into a trio of mountanous stages. You can watch Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 live online and for free on ITVX in the U.K., and on SBS on Demand in Australia.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 live streams: TV schedule, dates Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 will take place on July 14, 15 and 16.

► U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

► Australia — SBS on Demand (FREE)

► U.S. — Peacock

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Egan Bernal will testify that the Grand Colombier can break a Tour and Pogačar will attest that it can make one, too. Despite one of the shortest parts of the race at 138km, Stage 13, on what's likely to be a particularly poignant Bastille Day, could have a big say in its outcome. The final 17.4km of the stage average out at 7.4%, with the last 3.4km of climbing at 9.2%.

Stage 14 starts in brutal fashion with multiple short but challenging climbs littering the first half of the route, including Col de Cou and Col du Feu. After that, the riders have to tackle the Col de la Ramaz, a 13.9km slog at 7.1%, followed by the Col de Joux Plane, which rises at 8.5% over 11.6km, to complete the 152km journey from Annemasse to Morzine on the eastern border.

The second and final rest day of the race will be preceded by Stage 15, an undulating 179km route between the ski resorts of Les Gets and Saint-Gervais-les-Bains. After a couple of teasers, the Col de la Croix Fry is where the going gets tough. The 11.3km climb averages out at 7%, before a near-vertical ascent up the Côte de Amerands and the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, which isn't much friendlier-looking.

Here's how to watch Tour de France live streams of stages 13, 14 and 15 online from anywhere.

FREE Tour de France live streams

If you live in the U.K., Australia, France, Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a FREE Tour de France live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air ITV4 and its ITVX streaming service in the U.K., SBS and SBS on Demand streaming service in Australia, France.TV in France, Rai Play in Italy, Teledeporte in Spain, and RTBF in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Tour de France coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour de France live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Tour de France live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch Tour de France live streams on ITVX, even though they're not in the U.K..

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another website and watch Tour de France.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the US

Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 are being live streamed on Peacock in the U.S..

Peacock costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to Tour de France live streams.

In addition to showing Tour de France live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives and more.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Tour de France live streams by using the No.1 cycling VPN.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the UK

As explained above, every Tour de France stage is being shown for free in the U.K. courtesy of ITV and ITVX (formerly ITV Hub).

For those who prefer Welsh-language commentary, S4C is also providing free coverage of the race. This can be accessed for free via BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively, there's Discovery Plus and Eurosport, which have ad-free Tour de France coverage. As Eurosport is part of Discovery Plus, it doesn't matter one which you subscribe to.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here, or access the service via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can get a 30-day free trial of that too.

On holiday this week? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in Australia

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch Tour de France for free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch Tour de France on your SBS account, as if you were back home.