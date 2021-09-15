A new day is dawning and it's almost time to watch The Morning Show season 2 on Apple TV Plus. The drama set in the cutthroat world of television news returns, bringing Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup back to our screens.

The Morning Show follows the cast and crew of the titular news broadcast, a fictionalized version of The Today Show or Good Morning America. In the first season, co-host Alex Levy (Aniston) is stunned when her fellow anchor Mitch Kessler (Carell) is fired by network UBA amid sexual harassment allegations. As a replacement, UBA executive Cory Ellison (Crudup) brings in a fiery local news reporter Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon). But he gets more than he bargained for, when Bradley begins looking into the circumstances of Mitch's departure.

The Morning Show season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the finale, which saw Alex and Bradley expose UBA and network president Fred Micklen for complicity in Mitch's sexual misconduct and for creating a toxic work environment. Alex has left her anchor seat, but with the show in chaos, Cory pleads with her to return.

Season 2 adds several fresh cast members, including Julianna Margulies as an UBA news anchor, Hasan Minhaj as a new Morning Show host, Greta Lee as a tech mogul turned UBA executive and Holland Taylor as an UBA board member.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Morning Show season 2 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch The Morning Show season 2 from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch The Morning Show season 2 and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Ted Lasso. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch The Morning Show season 2 for free

The Morning Show season 2 premieres with episode 1 on Friday, September 17 at 12 a.m. ET.

Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world. And you can sample its offerings for free, thanks to its 7-day free trial.

You can watch The Morning Show season 2 premiere for free, as new subscribers can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $4.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features excellent originals such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and For All Mankind.View Deal

The Morning Show season 2 episodes

The Morning Show season 2 consists of 10 episodes, but they won't drop all at once. Here are their expected release dates: