How to watch The Masked Singer season 3 online: Finale start time, predictions

The Masked Singer start time, channel The Masked Singer season 3 finale episode airs today (Wednesday, May 20) at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Let the unmasking begin! Watch The Masked Singer season 3 online tonight to see the finale unmask finalists Night Angel, Turtle and Frog.

The Masked Singer season 3 ends after a two-night finale event. Tuesday's episode "Road to the Final" featured fan-favorite moments and performances from all 18 singers throughout season 3, so we got to see the returns of Robot, Astronaut and Bear.

Tonight's finale will feature new performances from the remaining three finalists. They will then be unmasked and one will go home with the Golden Mask trophy.

Although most reality TV shows, like American Idol, had to go remote due to the pandemic, The Masked Singer lucked out — it was shot and produced earlier this year. Because the contestants are masked, voice-overs could be changed to reflect the current situations. For instance, last week, Night Angel joked about finding toilet people.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer kicked off with a post-Super Bowl episode that was the show's most-watched installment, with 23.7 million viewers. That episode also had a buzzed-about unmasking, when Robot was revealed to be hip-hop star Lil Wayne.

Other unmasked celebrities in season 3 include Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jordyn Woods, Bret Michaels, Hunter Hayes, Jackie Evancho and Barry Zito.

Now, only Turtle, Frog and Night Angel remain. Who are they? Keep reading for predictions. Plus, find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Masked Singer season 3 finale online.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 3 finale online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch The Masked Singer season 3 if the location you're currently at doesn't offer it. Watching the The Masked Singer finale with the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 3 in the US

US viewers can watch The Masked Singer season 3 episode today (Wednesday, May 20) at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch The Masked Singer on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV's Sling Blue package, which is $30 per month for more than 50 channels. Our second choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like High Fidelity and Ramy. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

Sling TV offers more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC local stations (in select cities) as well as AMC, Bravo, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, HGTV, Syfy, TNT and USA.

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels, including local networks like NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox in select cities. You can also watch your favorite cable channels, like Bravo, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, FX, Syfy and TNT. And you also get regular Hulu, with its vast library of content, including original programming.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 3 in Canada

Great news, Canadians. You can watch the The Masked Singer season 3 finale live at the same day and time as the US airing, so 8 p.m. on CTV.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 3 in the UK

Unfortunately, The Masked Singer season 3 is not airing on any UK channels, Americans abroad can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

The Masked Singer season 3 finale predictions

Masked Singer fans all have their own predictions about which celebrities are under the masks of Frog, Night Angel and Turtle. Here's what the experts are saying.

Frog: After several performances of hip-hop songs, GoldDerby.com thinks Frog is the rapper Bow Wow (formerly Lil Bow Wow). Entertainment Weekly says "it's definitely Bow Wow."

Night Angel: The consensus is that Night Angel is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, who sang in the group Xscape and helped pen TLC's "No Scrubs."

Turtle: Again, all the experts agree that Turtle is former teen dream Jesse McCartney. TV Line notes his performances have referenced his bands Sugar Beats and Dream Street.