How to watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 online from anywhere

Just when you finally think you've got everything sussed out along comes "The Summer I Turned Pretty" to remind you that we are never really in control of our own destinies. Belly and Jeremiah are an item and then, oops, Conrad's back.

Below, we reveal where to watch "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 online - release date, streaming info "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 premieres internationally with a double episode drop on Wednesday, July 16 at 12 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

If you've been following the action in Cousins you'll know that season 2 was all about Belly trying to get over Conrad and build something more stable with his younger brother Jeremiah. That was always going to be easier with him out of the picture but was that realistically going to be forever?

Erm, no. The teaser promises "core-shaking events" that bring him back. And so for the final ever season of TSITP we will be on the edge of our seats until the finale as Belly makes her mind up about which brother she really wants (although I think we all know, Jeremiah included). *SPOILER ALERT* She does make that decision.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 lands on Prime Video with a double episode drop on Wednesday, July 16 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada; 8 a.m. BST in the UK; and 5 p.m. AEST in Australia. There’s good news for new and eligible returning Amazon subscribers. They’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes perks like free delivery, ad-free music, and access to thousands of hit films and TV shows. After this trial period ends, a subscription costs: U.S. – $14.99 per month / $139 annually U.K. – £8.99 per month / £95 annually Canada – CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually Australia – AU$9.99 per month / $79.99 annually In addition to "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3, you'll get access to the best Prime Video shows like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, “Fallout”, “My Lady Jane”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “The Boys”.

Watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 trailer

Before reading our "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 guide, you might want to check out the trailer, below.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 - Cast

Lola Tung as Belly

as Belly Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

as Conrad Fisher Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

as Jeremiah Fisher Sean Kaufman as Steven

as Steven Rain Spencer as Taylor

as Taylor Jackie Chung as Laurel

as Laurel Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

as Susannah Fisher David Iacono as Cam

as Cam Elsie Fisher as Skye,

as Skye, Kyra Sedgwick as Aunt Julia

as Aunt Julia Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

as John Conklin Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 release schedule and episode guide

Season 03 Episode 01 - “Last Season” - School’s almost out, and Belly’s excited for another idyllic summer in Cousins with her boyfriend, Jeremiah. But her plans go off the rails after she learns a shocking truth - Wednesday, July 16

“Last Season” - School’s almost out, and Belly’s excited for another idyllic summer in Cousins with her boyfriend, Jeremiah. But her plans go off the rails after she learns a shocking truth - Wednesday, July 16 S03 E02 - “Last Christmas” - In the wake of an earth-shattering betrayal, Belly tries to pick up the pieces. Caught in the crossfire, Taylor picks a fight with Steven that ends in disaster - Wednesday, July16

“Last Christmas” - In the wake of an earth-shattering betrayal, Belly tries to pick up the pieces. Caught in the crossfire, Taylor picks a fight with Steven that ends in disaster - Wednesday, July16 S03 E03 - TBC - Wednesday, July 23

TBC - Wednesday, July 23 S03 E04 - TBC - Wednesday, July 30

TBC - Wednesday, July 30 S03 E05 - TBC - Wednesday, Aug. 6

TBC - Wednesday, Aug. 6 S03 E06 - TBC - Wednesday, Aug. 13

TBC - Wednesday, Aug. 13 S03 E07 - TBC - Wednesday, Aug. 20

TBC - Wednesday, Aug. 20 S03 E08 - TBC - Wednesday, Aug. 27

TBC - Wednesday, Aug. 27 S03 E09 - TBC - Wednesday, Sept. 3

TBC - Wednesday, Sept. 3 S03 E10 - TBC - Wednesday, Sept. 10

TBC - Wednesday, Sept. 10 S03 E11 (Finale) - TBC - Wednesday, Sept. 17

