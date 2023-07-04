How to watch the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest online: Time and channel

Let's head back to Coney Island to watch the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams, where Joey "Jaws" Chestnut looks to retain the Mustard Belt.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest cheat sheet Date: Today (Tuesday, July 4)

Women's contest time: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 a.m. AEDT

Men's contest time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: Men's is on ESPN2 on Sling TV and Fubo — ESPN3 for women's

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

This would be Chestnut's eighth straight win in the gobbling competition, and he's the only competitor favored to win, with DraftKings putting him at -4000 (bet $4,000 to win $100). History also favors Chestnut, who's taken 15 out of 16 Mustard Belts.

Only once was Jaws defeated, when Matt Stonie ate 62 hot dogs to Chestnut's 60. In total, though, Chestnut's downed 1,073 hot dogs across his 16 competition appearances, and I don't see any of us posting those kind of numbers to compete.

The earlier competition finds Miki Sudo looking to defend her championship, in what would be her ninth consecutive win. She's listed as a -5000 favorite.

The forecast for Coney Island today calls for partly sunny weather at 83 degrees Fahrenheit, with humidity expected to reach 75 percent.

Here's everything you need to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams online! We've also got what you need to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular online.

How to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting ESPN2? Even if you can't watch the watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams in the US

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream begins at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT today (Tuesday, July 4) on ESPN3, with the Women's Eating Contest.

The Men's contest airs live on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you miss the original airings, ESPN channels broadcast the event throughout the day. ESPNews airs it at 2 and 6 p.m. ET, while ESPN has it at 5 p.m. ET and ESPN2 has it at 7 and 11:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch this contest and a lot more. We recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best streaming services.

Sling is 25% off for the first month making it a perfect place to watch all of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sling Orange gets you ESPN2 and ESPN3. The $75 per month Fubo gets you both networks as well, but its 7-day free trial lets you watch without paying.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN2 and ESPN3 in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% on your first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services for sports, Fubo may not have had TNT, but it does offer ESPN2 and ESPN3. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams around the world

Can you watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams in the UK?

It appears that the UK will not have direct access to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, as we can't find it on any of their channels. Struggling to watch in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams in Canada

Competitive eating fans in Canada can catch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams on TSN. It's airing on TSN3 at 12 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams in Australia?

Doesn't look like it. As with the UK, we can't find a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream in the Australian TV circuit.

In Australia and unable to access ESPN2? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.