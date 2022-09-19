How to watch Survivor season 43 online — premiere date, time and more

When you watch Survivor season 43 online, the battle to outwit, outplay and outlast starts anew. The CBS reality series brings together 18 new contestants, who will be pushed to the limit — and beyond — over the course of 26 days.

Survivor 43 channel, air date and time Survivor season 43 premieres Wednesday (Sept. 21).

• Time — 8 p.m. ET/PT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

The faster pace has been in place for several seasons, and it's designed to be more punishing. Increasing the intensity, food is scarce and as are other supplies, resources and rewards.

The Survivor 43 cast will once again be very diverse. In 2020, CBS committed to making the cast 50 percent Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Host Jeff Probst returns to oversee challenges and tribal councils.

Survivor 43 will begin with three tribes: Vesi (red), Baka (yellow) and Coco (blue). Hidden immunity idols will be in play, as will the "Beware" advantages. Two major twists won't make an appearance: the Change History hourglass and the Do-or-Die game of chance at Tribal Council.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Survivor season 43. Check out the sneak peek preview below and scroll down for a full list of cast members.

How to watch Survivor 43 from anywhere

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Survivor season 43 if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Survivor season 43 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Survivor 43 premiere Wednesday (Sept. 21) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services with CBS. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels.

Paramount Plus has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and the iCarly revival. You need a Premium membership to watch CBS live feeds.

How to watch Survivor season 43 in Canada

Canadians can watch Survivor 43 at the same time and date as Americans. It's broadcasting Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global TV (opens in new tab) and also streaming on the Global TV streaming service (opens in new tab).

Travelers who are in Canada and can't access their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch Survivor season 43 in the UK and Australia

Bad news for Brits and Aussies: Survivor season 43 is not airing on any UK or Australian channels.

Some better news: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is now available in the UK and Australia. However, it's unclear when season 43 episodes will become available.

For anyone traveling in those countries who wants to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

Survivor season 43 cast

(Image credit: CBS)

Meet the cast of Survivor 43: