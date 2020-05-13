How to watch Survivor season 40 online: Winners at War finale start time, channel

Survivor season 40 start time, channel The Survivor season 40: Winners at War finale airs tomorrow (Wednesday, May 14) at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS

It's time to watch Survivor season 40 online and find out who will be crowned the ultimate Winners at War finale champion. After 39 days of brutal challenges, tough conditions, betrayals and blindsides, one former Survivor winner will be judged to have outwit, outplayed and outlasted all of the other competitors.

Survivor season 40 was a special all-stars season, featuring 20 former winners, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the CBS reality series. Not only that, Winners at War offered the biggest prize in the show's history: $2 million. The former winners included memorable Survivor cast members like "Boston" Rob Mariano, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Parvati Shallow and Ethan Zohn.

The finale episode begins with five remaining players: Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina, Denise Stapley and Tony Vlachos. However, the eliminated players remaining on the Edge of Extinction will have a chance to compete to return to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Survivor season 40 online. Plus, watch the promo below:

How to watch Survivor season 40 finale online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Survivor season 40 finale. Watching it live can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets you stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Survivor season 40 finale in the US

Fans in the US can watch the Survivor: Winners at War finale tomorrow (Wednesday, May 13) at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Survivor season 40 finale live on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including CBS All-Access, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Our top choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like Handmaid's Tale, Ramy, Devs and Little Fires Everywhere. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

How to watch Survivor season 40 finale in the UK

Sorry, Brits but Survivor season 40 isn't airing on any UK channels at th emoment. Americans abroad can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Survivor season 40 finale in Canada

In Canada, Survivor fans watch the Winners at War finale at the same day and time as the US, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on Global TV. They can also use their service provider login to watch it on Global's online streaming service.

How to watch Survivor season 40 finale in Australia

Aussies are in luck — they can watch Survivor: Winners at War every week on 9Go or its streaming service 9Now.

Survivor season 40: Winners at War cast

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Survivor, the show brought in a cast of 20 former winners to compete once again for the title of Sole Survivor and a $2 million prize. They are: