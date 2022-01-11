How to watch Peacemaker online: release date and time

Peacemaker release date and time: Date: Peacemaker episodes 1-3 debut on Thursday, January 13

It's almost time to watch Peacemaker online to see one of the most exciting new shows of January 2022 . John Cena is far from his previous TV homes of TBS's Wipeout or WWE's Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown: he's got his own HBO Max show (written, directed and executive produced by James Gunn).

Oh, and Peacemaker isn't just Cena's foray into prestige TV: it's the first ever DC Extended Universe TV series. So, you know how Loki , WandaVision , Hawkeye and the rest of the Marvel shows on Disney Plus gave those characters more depth with added time on screen? We're getting the same here.

Peacemaker looks to pick up where James Gunn's The Suicide Squad left off, with the titular wannabe big-shot (whose real name is Christopher Smith) exiting the hospital bed that Bloodsport and the rest of the gang left him in. And what will Smith do, now that he's fresh off of killing Colonel Rick Flag?

Well, Peacemaker's still working for Amanda Waller, or at least her aide, John Economos (Steve Agee). Economos and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) are reprising their roles and are now basically Peacemaker's handlers. And it seems like he's got more dirtywork to do for Waller, and a new pet eagle named Eagly to do it with. And while we used to think Peacemaker was as dumb as they come, he's got a new sidekick of sorts: Vigilante (played by Freddie Stroma), who seems to be twice as aloof as Peacemaker.

The show is rounded out with Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, a new character with far different views than Peacemaker, and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's dad, Auggie Smith, who does not respect him at all. We're guessing that Adebayo might help Peacemaker figure out how to make things right with his dear old dad. Below, we've got all the details about how to watch Peacemaker, and we'll start with a trailer.

How to watch Peacemaker online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Peacemaker episodes 1-3 arrive Thursday (Jan. 13) at 3 a.m. ET.

Since it's an HBO Max Original, Peacemaker is available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

How to watch Peacemaker online in Canada

Unlike our friends across the pond, our neighbors to the north in Canada have a good situation with Peacemaker. The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Peacemaker on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Peacemaker online in the UK

I've got bad news. As of now, you won't be able to stream Peacemaker in the U.K., at least on the day of launch.

Peacemaker episode schedule

Peacemaker's eight-episode first season debuts on January 13, when HBO Max will have three new episodes. New episodes debut on the following Thursdays.