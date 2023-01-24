Top Gun: Maverick just got nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars — how to watch it for free

Tom Cruise and company can do a fly-by on the doubters, as Top Gun: Maverick just got a Best Picture nomination for the 2023 Oscars. And the good news is that it's not only available for streaming online — but some will be able to watch it for free.

Top Gun: Maverick streaming date and time details Top Gun: Maverick is available on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which has a 1-week free trial (opens in new tab).

Top Gun: Maverick — which has been nominated for Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Song, for Lady Gaga and Blood Pop's “Hold My Hand”), Sound and Visual Effects — puts Tom Cruise back in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Still something of a thorn in the side of all superiors, Mitchell is brought in to train a new generation of graduates who have been given a near impossible (which is why you call in Tom Cruise) missions). One of these cadets just so happens to be Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Miles Teller) the son of his former wingman Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw, who died in the first Top Gun.

Mitchell's non-existent relationship with Rooster helps Top Gun: Maverick become more than just a box office draw with amazing visuals. It also co-stars Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin, who was only referenced in the first Top Gun.

As mentioned above, many will be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick for free. But don't worry if you already used your 1-week free trial when signing up for Paramount Plus directly. There is another way.

Fortunately, Paramount Plus is on all of the best streaming devices and we've got Paramount Plus coupon codes to make it cheaper too, so there's no need to worry about accessing the service or Top Gun: Maverick.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick in the U.S. for free

While new subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial and watch Top Gun: Maverick without paying — we're thinking some of you may have already done that. Especially if you love Star Trek, South Park or Nickelodeon.

In that case, you might want to look into other ways to sign up for Paramount Plus (legally) that offer free trials. The first option that most people will want to try is Amazon Prime Video Channels, which offers a 7-day free trial for Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

Apple TV Channels, for example, is another way to sign up for Paramount Plus, and it has offered a 7-day free trial in the past as well.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online in Canada, the U.K. and Australia

Around the world, in at least Canada, Australia, the U.K. and Latin America (and other regions as well), Paramount Plus will be the home for Top Gun: Maverick.

It arrives on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT (and 7 p.m. AEDT, on Friday, Dec. 23).

New subscribers can take advantage of a 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) to watch Top Gun: Maverick for free.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (though it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss Top Gun: Maverick if you've travelled somewhere where the service isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.