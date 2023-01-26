How to watch Tár online — Streaming release date and more

If you wanted to watch Tár online, because you heard about Cate Blanchett's impressive performance, you had to pay at least $6 to rent the film. Soon, that changes.

Tár streaming date: Friday (Jan. 27)

Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

Rent or buy in the U.S. or Canada: Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 100% risk free

Tár, a 2023 Oscar-nominee for Best Picture, stars Cate Blanchett (herself nominated for Best Actress, Leading) as classical musician Lydia Tár. Everything seems to be going right, as the lauded conductor is set to debut a book about herself titled Tár on Tár and a much-hyped live performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony.

Except that behind closed doors, some are itching to betray Tár, and already cattily mock her without her knowledge. And in the classroom, Tár gets into animated and biting debates with students. But once a whisper campaign turns into a series of shouts and accusations, the entire empire that Lydia Tár has carefully composed is threatened to collapse.

Blanchett is a front-runner in the Oscar race this year, and Tár is also nominated for Academy Awards in the categories of cinematography, directing, film editing and original screenplay.

In terms of other Oscar nominees to stream, you can watch The Banshees of Inisherin or watch Top Gun: Maverick without renting either. You'll make use of a digital rental or purchase to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once at home.

How to watch Tár from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. as well as in other regions, Tár's international streaming availability is TBA. So, if you're out of the country on a trip, you might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

How to watch Tár online in the U.S.

While Tár has been available to buy or rent digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab) for $6 to $20, its Peacock (opens in new tab) debut marks its lowest price of $5 — and you get a whole month of Peacock's shows (such as the new series Poker Face). Peacock is available on most of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Tár online in Canada

Tár is available via Prime Video (opens in new tab) in Canada, where it costs $6.99 CAD to rent or $24.99 CAD to purchase.

Can you watch Tár in the U.K. and Australia?

At the moment? It seems like Tár is not available to stream in either Australia or the U.K..

If you're overseas and can't watch Tár on the service you use normally because of geofencing, we recommend a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).