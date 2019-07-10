How to Watch Love Island USA Online

After years of being must-see guilty pleasure TV in the UK, Love Island is expanding. Yes, the hit dating came stateside this week, so here is everything you need to know about how to live stream Love Island USA.

For those who have only heard the buzz around Love Island, here's the breakdown of what's about to go down: 11 singles came to Fiji where they pair up in very Tinder-like moments. Once paired, the goal is to stay paired, because contestants can (and do) switch their partners up — and whomever doesn't get matched up is kicked off the show.

How to watch the Love Island USA in the U.S.

Alexandra, Kyra, Michael, Yamen and the rest of Love Island USA's 11 cast members made their broadcast TV debut on July 9th on CBS. Episodes air at 8:00 p.m. EST every night in many — but not all — time zones.

For example, CBS in Los Angeles (in the Pacific time zone) aired the premiere at 8:00 p.m., but CBS in Denver, Colorado (in the Central time zone) aired the episode at 7pm. Anyone with an TV antenna, cable or CBS All Access can watch.

Each episode will run 60 minutes, and the Love Island USA season 1 finale will air August 7.

CBS is also available via Hulu + Live TV ($45 per month), YouTube TV ($50 per month), DirecTV Now ($50 per month) and PS Vue's Access package ($50 per month) and FuboTV ($55 per month). All of these services offer short-term free trials to new customers.

Can you watch Love Island USA in the U.K.?

Unfortunately Love Island USA doesn't appear to have a home in U.K. streaming and TV services.

How do I use a VPN to watch the Love Island USA?

If you're traveling outside the country this summer, you don't need to miss one night of Love Island USA. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you just need ExpressVPN for the two weeks Wimbledon is on, it’s $12.95.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal