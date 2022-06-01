How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online

Love Island UK 2022 details Love Island UK is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 6. It will subsequently air at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET on Sundays through Fridays, taking Saturdays off. It's on ITV and the ITV Hub.

It’s almost time to watch Love Island UK 2022 online. A new throng of impossibly attractive singletons are heading to Mallorca for a whole summer of love. Prepare for dramatic recoupling, islanders getting pied and maybe even some genuine romance over the next few weeks.

Love Island UK has become a reality TV juggernaut over the past few years and the anticipation levels for its eighth season are seriously scorching. The 2022 season is primed to be one of the show’s best yet, with an initial cast that's already turning heads not to mention this year the show is moving to an entirely new villa.

Not everything is changing for Love Island UK 2022, Laura Whitmore is returning as host and Ian Stirling will once again bring the banter as the show’s cheeky narrator. The married couple have become the established face (and voice) of Love Island UK, and viewers will no doubt be pleased to have them anchoring the proceedings this year.

Love Island UK 2022 is set to premiere on Monday, June 6 and in typical Love Island tradition, it likely won’t be long before the arguments kick-off. To make sure you don’t miss a moment of the drama, here’s everything you need to know about watching Love Island UK 2022 online — as well as profiles on the first crop of Islanders.

How to watch the Love Island UK 2022 for free

Love Island UK 2022 is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 and streams on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license in order to watch.

And even if you live or are staying somewhere else, you can watch from anywhere. You'll need one of the best VPN services. These let you can tune in to U.K. channels, allowing you to watch at no extra charge, wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in the US

American fans could find it a bit tricky to watch Love Island UK 2022 online. If you have access to a valid UK, TV license, you can watch Love Island UK 2022 for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to access the ITV Hub.

Currently, all seven previous seasons of Love Island UK can be streamed on Hulu. It's not been confirmed if that's where season eight be will be made available in the U.S., but it seems most likely that it will find its home on Hulu.

Love Island 2021 was broadcast on Hulu but with a delay of roughly one week. However, previous seasons of Love Island UK have not hit the streaming service until the season had finished airing on ITV. Hopefully, Hulu will confirm details of how Love Island UK 2022 will be distributed soon.

How to watch the Love Island UK 2022 in the UK

As you would expect, watching Love Island UK 2022 in the U.K. is easy and free on ITV2 or the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). The new season premieres Monday, June 6 at 9 p.m. BST.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still watch Love Island UK 2022 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Love Island UK 2022 cast

Here are the first batch of Love Island UK 2022 contestants: